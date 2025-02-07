Z Connect Festival at The Galleria Mall: Music, Dance, Art, The Gen Z Way

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 7: The Galleria Mall is set to become the ultimate GenZ hotspot as it hosts the first edition of Z Connect Festival from February 7 to February 23. With affordable brands showcasing fashion, skin care, footwear and music lineups that are set to get the crowds going, the event boasts of a mix of hip-hop, Street Style, skateboarding and more to add to the vibe.

On February 7, the viewers will be witnessing an opening performance by the Black Ice Crew, OWND and more dance crews showcasing high-energy dance moves followed by a series of activities on the weekend of February 8 and 9.

* On February 8, DJs- Sundarchan, Syncths Back, XS Big Sound and Sandeep Raman will take visitors on an electronic house journey celebrating Vinyl Night Out with a mix of 90's nostalgia.

* On February 9, the Sip & Paint hosted by Paint Bar will provide a creative sanctuary for art lovers, and young audiences to paint the town (mall) red. The activity is free of cost and the first 20 seats get a chance to paint, sip on a beverage and walk home with their masterpiece.

Throughout the festival, Brand Activations are a major highlight, with sessions on February 11, 12, 13, and 14 displaying discounts, giveaways, contests and more. Leading brands will be creating engaging booths and experiential setups, offering attendees a chance to explore the latest in fashion, skincare, and lifestyle.

* On February 13, the Pop Quiz at Irish House by Ace of Pubs will bring the element of fun and challenge for trivia lovers. Teams will battle it out over rounds of brain-teasing questions, testing their knowledge of pop culture, history, and entertainment with fun prizes to win at the end.

* On February 14, Valentine's Special Salsa Night will add a touch of romance and energy to the festival.

* Experience the electronic Indie side of the Alt Space Showcase on February 15 where top DJs like (Shivhari, SND CHK MNJ, Xenkat, Insowmya, will curate high-energy playlists that will keep the crowd dancing all night.

* On February 16, Pawasana, hosts a Yoga with Puppies session providing a unique wellness experience that sparks joy and a lot of tailwags.

* On February 21, the Kickin' it Fresh, a Dance Battle Qualifier, will set the stage for some of the best dancers to showcase their talent.

* On February 22, another DJ Night with Hiphop and RnB has everyone's favourite DJs (DJ Dwell, Santana & Reflected Ray spinning tunes that will keep the vibe alive. The festival will conclude on February 23 with the Dance Battle Finals, where the best dancers from the qualifiers will compete for the ultimate title. With electrifying performances, intense face-offs, and the best of street dance styles, this event is giving. Adding to the excitement, some of the most popular brands will be setting up exclusive stalls throughout the event. Visitors can explore stylish and trendy collections from Aqualogica, Bewakoof, Derm Co, Fuzz, Kreo, Kica active, Neeman's, OuterWorld, Snitch, Zouk, these brands will offer interactive experiences and a showcase of their latest offerings tailored for the GenZ audience.

Designed to redefine mall culture and create an exciting social hub for GenZ, this event is more than just entertainmentit's a movement. With beautiful and attractive setups, live performances, and dynamic brand collaborations, The Galleria Mall is the ultimate place to be this February.

Don't Miss Out! Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the most exciting youth-centric event of the season. Stay tuned for updates and exclusive content by following Galleria's Instagram handle - www.instagram.com/the.galleria.mall/?hl=en

