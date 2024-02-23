Zara Opens Its First Store In Ahmedabad At Palladium Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 23: Zara launched its first store in Ahmedabad in the prime area of Palladium, Ahmedabad today, it's the second store in Gujarat, India.

This new space of over 27,000 sq. ft. reflects Inditex and Zara’s strategy of opening stores equipped with the most efficient technological tools so that customers can live the fashion experience in a spacious, innovative and sustainable environment.

The project brings together architecture, sustainability, innovation and technology at the service of the customer. The interior is predominantly clean and neutral with hints of colour and warmth from the wooden furniture and the textiles. The space integrates the Women's, Men's & Kid's collections across three floors- ground, first and second floor. These floors are connected through two escalators and two lifts. The sprawling women's section is on the ground floor with a part of this section spilling over onto the first floor alongside the kid's section. The second floor is dedicated to the men's collection.

Innovation At The Service Of The Customer

The store at Palladium Ahmedabad features Zara’s latest concept for larger stores equipped with the most efficient technological tools to offer customers a unique fashion experience integrated with the online platform. Some of the services integrated with the brand’s app include a fitting room reservation service, special area for collection of online orders, the ability to search online for items in the store, order and collect it within 2 hours and to check available stock. The store also boasts of two self-checkout areas.

A More Sustainable Store

As part of Zara's commitment to have more sustainable stores, this store has been designed, built and managed to reduce the use of energy and water when compared to a conventional retail store. This is in line with Zara's commitment to constantly review our standards so that we are working towards better environmental practices.

To ensure that the store meets these criterias, it is connected to our centralized system which allows us to program lighting, heating and air conditioning, among other things, to suit what a specific store needs at any given moment. With this approach, we control and optimize our energy consumption and limit our CO2 emissions.

Additionally, the wood used throughout the store, as well as paper products including bags and labels, have all received PEFC or FSC seals, guaranteeing that the management process for the forest-sourced raw materials was conducted in a more sustainable way.

Zara works continuously to reduce the environmental impact of its team's daily decision-making with the use of a holistic vision roadmap that has objectives for every phase of the value chain. It also develops reuse and recycling programs that promote the circular economy and reduce waste and the first-time consumption of raw materials. Zara and Inditex are committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040.

Zara And Inditex

Zara is part of the Inditex Group, a global fashion company, together with Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home. With a business model focused on constant innovation and customer service, Inditex operates an integrated platform of physical and online stores in over 200 markets and is committed to achieving climate neutrality by 2040. Inditex currently has 23 Zara stores in India including this one.

