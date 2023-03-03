Zari creates a buzz for shopping sprees as the No. 1 choice for Women's ethnic wear

Recently creating a stir in the market and proving the fact that India has a wide variety of apparel brands for all different types of purchasers, Zari has acclaimed the position of the number one choice for ethnic wear. As per reports, the brand has been keeping up with the buying tastes of the youthful trendsetters from the very day of its inception in 2005. In addition to its flagship location in Jaipur, Zari has outlets in Indore, Raipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Bilaspur. Being synonymous with originality and exquisiteness in designer lehengas, suits, and sarees, the brand beautifully encapsulates the elegance of India's vivacious culture, regal past, and deft intricacies in one-of-a-kind craftsmanship.

Due to textiles that drape sensually, the weaves are feminine and fluid and are exquisitely trimmed and ornamented. The entire line celebrates the greatest textile and craft traditions of India to produce ensembles that stand the test of time. Zari specialises in bridal apparel, and their signature hand embroidery is exquisite and magnificent. Any woman can become a diva at her wedding thanks to the lovely harmony of aesthetics, traditions, and class. It has been revitalising this Jaipur-centred area and consistently produces fresher, more elegant designs. The company has established itself as a name that is used to beautify not only every wedding but also the festivities that follow. Its unrivalled selections are brimming with a variety of outfits appropriate for ritual and ceremonial occasions.

When asked about the significance of ethnic wear in India, the founder of Zari, Arun Palawat went on to say, "Indian clothing is a true potpourri of colour, style, and distinctive materials. Indian traditional clothing, including sarees and elegant suits, is well known for being among the most elegant. The delicately overlapping threads of the saree conceal the complexity of the style that every woman wears. The foundation of aesthetics and tradition is made up of a variety of weaves, but when combined with intrinsic sensuality, it becomes a woman's prized property. When that happens, Zari elevates these unique yardages to new heights of luxury."

Talking further in the conversation about the cause of the inception of the brand, he added, "We are passionate about supporting and maintaining India's indigenous art forms. We are utterly enthralled by the exquisite craftsmanship and artwork from all around India as well as the many traditional clothing styles. In an effort to increase awareness and create a global audience for it, they sought to make it simpler for people all over the world to appreciate traditional art and Indian fashion. This philosophy gave rise to Zari."

Given how quickly it rose to prominence and became a recognised brand, Zari has created trends in the women's ethnic wear market. Zari has established itself as the top option for customers looking for women's ethnic wear for all occasions by making a strong statement with the marketing campaigns run and supporting them with the quality and selection of products offered. With 7 retail outlets, wholesale in 80 cities, 500 wholesale buyers, a sizable production facility, and more than 2,00,000 purchasers, Zari employs more than 2000 people directly and indirectly.

