Zarnik Revamps B2B E-commerce Platform for Small Hotels

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 21: Zarnik, a startup founded by entrepreneurs from Kerala, has launched a revamped B2B e-commerce platform tailored to the specific needs of small and medium-sized hotels, Airbnbs, homestays, resorts, and boutique properties.

The newly launched platform is built with a B2B e-commerce perspective, offering hoteliers a range of features that streamline their procurement process. Hoteliers can now benefit from bulk ordering, volume discounts, GST-compliant invoices, managing multiple hotels and locations easily, and much more. From luxurious bed and bath linens to eco-friendly bamboo hotel accessories, the revamped platform showcases an array of offerings that enable hoteliers to enhance their guests' experience.

"We are very excited to launch our new platform," said Rahul Jayan, Zarnik's co-founder. "The new platform is a significant improvement over our previous version, and it will make it easier for small hotels to purchase all of the supplies they need."

Catering to Small and Medium-Sized Hotels

Zarnik's target segment comprises small and medium-sized hotels in India, representing over 80% of the country's hotel industry. These hotels encounter difficulties in sourcing and managing suppliers, and Zarnik's new platform is specifically tailored to tackle these challenges.

To address the unique requirements of small hotels, Zarnik is actively working to bring down the minimum order quantity (MOQ) and offer order multiples that better suit their needs, making it more convenient and accessible for small hotels.

Reliable Doorstep Delivery: Building Trust with Hotels Across India

Zarnik stands out in the market through its dedication to customer satisfaction. The company offers doorstep delivery across India, ensuring prompt delivery to hotels regardless of their location.

Logistics challenges often arise when hotels are located in remote areas. In such cases, the team goes the extra mile by working with logistic providers located closer to the customer, aiming to provide a seamless and efficient delivery experience.

Zarnik operates a mixed model, holding inventory for fast-moving goods while shipping customized products, large orders, and capital expenditure (CAPEX) products directly from manufacturers. This approach ensures efficiency and flexibility in meeting customer demands.

Fostering Lasting Customer Relationships

At Zarnik, customer centricity is the foundation of its operations. The team values the importance of strong relationships in B2B transactions. Even with the launch of the e-commerce portal, Zarnik remains committed to personalized customer service. Dedicated team members are assigned to each customer, offering assistance and ensuring a smooth buying experience. They also help customers identify the right products for their specific needs. Additionally, Zarnik recognizes the significance of offline engagement in the Indian market, further emphasizing their dedication to meeting customer needs.

"We are delighted to launch our revamped website while continuing to nurture strong relationships with our valued customers," added Azhar Umar. " Our commitment to customer centricity sets us apart, and we are proud to have retained even our oldest customers, boasting a retention rate of over 70%."

With an established customer base across multiple states, Zarnik continues to earn trust through its unwavering commitment to customer-centricity.

Positioned for Success in India's Growing B2B Sector

With India's B2B market size being twice that of B2C and significantly contributing to the country's $3 trillion economy, Zarnik is strategically positioned to tap into this immense potential. The launch of the new platform marks a significant milestone in Zarnik's journey towards becoming the preferred partner for hotels in India.

Zarnik's mission aligns with India's booming B2B e-commerce sector, projected to reach $125 billion in GMV by 2027, according to a market research report by Avendus Capital. As the travel market in India is also expected to grow, reaching $125 billion by FY27 from an estimated US$ 75 billion in FY20, Zarnik is well-equipped to serve the expanding hospitality industry.

To learn more about Zarnik and the new B2B e-commerce platform, please visit www.zarnik.com.

