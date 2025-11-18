Zaveri Bros Expands South Indian Legacy with Launch of Bengaluru Boutique; Mysore Princesses Unveil New 'Hearts & Arrows' Collection

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 18: Zaveri Bros Diamonds & Gold - one of South India's most revered names in fine jewellery - unveiled its first boutique in Bengaluru's upscale Sadashivanagar, marking a defining moment in its three-decade journey of artistry, innovation, and trust.

The occasion was graced by Her Highness Maharajakumari Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar and Her Highness Maharajakumari Indrakshi Devi Wadiyar, daughters of the late Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and princesses of the royal family of Mysuru, who unveiled the brand's new Hearts & Arrows Collection and inaugurated the Bengaluru boutique.

The event brought together Bengaluru's design connoisseurs, media, and tastemakers to celebrate a brand that has become synonymous with precision, emotion, and heritage-inspired modern luxury.

Crafting a National Legacy of Design and Integrity

From its flagship atelier in Coimbatore to a growing presence in Gurugram and now Bengaluru, Zaveri Bros represents a new chapter in India's fine jewellery landscape - one where legacy craftsmanship meets contemporary design innovation.

The new boutique reflects the brand's evolution into a pan-India luxury house while preserving the essence of its South Indian heritage. The interiors blend cultural richness with minimal elegance, creating an intimate environment where each jewel tells its own story of heritage and emotion.

Naresh Chetan, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Zaveri Bros Diamonds & Gold, said: "Zaveri Bros was founded on a belief that craftsmanship, trust, and integrity never go out of style. Our expansion into Bengaluru is not just a business milestone - it is a reaffirmation of our legacy and values. As we grow, our goal is to stay true to what defines us: sincerity, precision, and purpose in every creation."

The Hearts & Arrows Collection Precision Meets Poetry

At the heart of the launch was the introduction of Zaveri Bros' new Hearts & Arrows Collection, a masterclass in diamond craftsmanship that symbolizes harmony, perfection, and eternal brilliance. Each diamond in the collection displays eight symmetrical hearts and eight arrows a rare optical pattern visible only in the world's most perfectly cut stones. The result is a diamond of unmatched fire, light, and balance - representing love, strength, and unity.

Sangeeta Chetan, Co-Founder & CEO, Zaveri Bros Diamonds & Gold, said: "The Hearts & Arrows Collection represents the meeting of art and science - where precision becomes poetry. For us, every facet reflects emotion, every sparkle carries meaning. This collection is designed for the woman who defines brilliance on her own terms - timeless, confident, and extraordinary."

Navya - The Navaratna Collection

Complementing the diamond showcase was Navya - The Navaratna Collection, a youthful reinterpretation of India's sacred nine gems. Crafted in 18K rose gold, Navya embodies colour, symbolism, and confidence - reimagining an ancient talisman through the lens of modern luxury.

"Bengaluru represents a beautiful convergence of tradition and sophistication - and our new boutique mirrors that spirit," added Sangeeta Chetan. "From precision-cut Hearts & Arrows diamonds that celebrate eternal love, to bridal and Polki lines that reinterpret heritage - every Zaveri Bros creation is designed to make her feel seen, celebrated, and special every day."

Beyond Jewellery - A Boutique Experience

The Bengaluru boutique has been envisioned as an immersive space where design, emotion, and personalization come together. Customers can experience private styling sessions at the Bridal Lounge, explore heirloom revival services, and work with designers to craft bespoke pieces that carry forward their personal legacy.

Roshni Chetan Hinduja, Director, Zaveri Bros Diamonds & Gold, said: "This launch is about redefining how modern India experiences jewellery. Navya reflects that new energy - symbolic, youthful, and full of meaning. Taking our family legacy forward means adapting our artistry to new lifestyles while ensuring every Zaveri creation retains its soul - craftsmanship and emotion."

