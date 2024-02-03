Zaveri & Co. Jewellery Shines Bright at the Prestigious Filmfare Awards 2024

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 3: Zaveri & Co. (Rajkotwala), the esteemed jewellery brand with over half a century of rich heritage, proudly announces its spotlight moment at the glamorous Filmfare Awards 2024. Renowned celebrities Elnaz Norouzi styled by the talented duo Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal, Taaha Shah Badussha, Mallobika Banerjii, and Nehal Chudasama adorned themselves with exquisite creations from Zaveri & Co.

Established in Central Ahmedabad, Zaveri & Co. has emerged as one of Gujarat’s premier jewellery retail chains, renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality and service excellence. Witha legacy deeply rooted in tradition yet embracing contemporary creativity, Zaveri & Co. has become synonymous with timeless elegance and impeccable craftsmanship.

“At Zaveri & Co. we take pride in curating jewellery that transcends trends and embodies the essence of sophistication Our mission is to craft exceptional jewellery that captivates and connects with people from all walks of life. We are dedicated to delivering unparalleled quality, artistry, and service, ensuring each piece of jewellery we create is not just an accessory but a cherished keepsake.

We aspire to blend tradition with modernity and commit to using ethically sourced materials, promoting sustainability, and supporting the communities we are a part of. Through our creations, we strive to empower our customers, enabling them to express their unique identities and personal stories. Our goal is to not only adorn bodies but to touch hearts, making luxury accessible while upholding the values of integrity, innovation, and inclusivity.” said Mr. Raj Mandalia Founder of Zaveri & Co. “Having our creations showcased at the esteemed Filmfare Awards is a testament to our unwavering dedication to craftsmanship and quality.” Zaveri & Co. stands as the epitome of authenticity and purity, with each piece of jewellery meticulously crafted and hallmarked for quality assurance. A team of qualified gemologists hand-selects the finest stones, ensuring that every creation exudes brilliance and elegance.

The jewellery showcased at the Filmfare Awards ranged from contemporary statement pieces to intricately crafted traditional designs, reflecting the diverse tastes and preferences of the esteemed attendees. From dazzling earrings to resplendent necklaces, eac creation from Zaveri & Co. exuded timeless allure and unparalleled craftsmanship. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Filmfare for playing a pivotal role in the debut of our brand, illuminating our journey into the spotlight. Their platform has magnificently showcased our creations, connecting us with an audience that appreciates the artistry of jewellery.” Said Mr. Raj Mandalia the founder of Zaveri & Co.

“Collaborating with Zaveri & Co. for the styling of our celebrity clients at the Filmfare Awards was an absolute delight,” said renowned stylists. “Their exquisite jewellery added the perfect finishing touch to our clients’ red carpet looks, elevating their style quotient to new heights.” With a commitment to excellence and a passion for innovation, Zaveri & Co. continues to set the standard for luxury jewellery in Gujarat and beyond. From the opulent showrooms in Ahmedabad and Surat to the global stage of the Filmfare Awards, Zaveri & Co. remains the destination of choice for a discerning clientele seeking elegance, sophistication, and unparalleled quality.

For more information about Zaveri & Co. and its exquisite collection of jewellery, visit www.zaveriandco.com & www.instagram.com/zaveri.co/

About Zaveri & Co.: Zaveri & Co. (Rajkotwala) is a distinguished jewellery brand with over half a century of legacy, offering exquisite designs crafted with precision and passion. With a commitment to quality, authenticity, and innovation, Zaveri & Co. has emerged as one of Gujarat’s leading jewellery retail chains, renowned for its impeccable craftsmanship and timeless elegance.

