Zayed Sustainability Prize opens submissions for India for 2025 cycle

PRNewswire

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 14: The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE's pioneering global sustainability and humanitarian award, has officially announced that the 2025 cycle is now open for submissions.

Submissions will be accepted until 23 June 2024 through the Prize's online portal. Small to medium enterprises (SMEs), nonprofit organisations (NPOs) and high schools across the US, Europe & Central Asia, MENA, Africa, and APAC with sustainable solutions are invited to submit an entry for consideration in one of the six categories of Heath, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, and COP28 President, said: "Since 2008, the Zayed Sustainability Prize has honoured the legacy of Sheikh Zayed by fostering inclusive sustainable and humanitarian development around the world. I am optimistic that the Prize will contribute to global climate action, which will pave the way towards an effective response to the Global Stocktake decision."

In response to the climate crisis, the Prize has increased its funds from US $3.6 million to US $5.9 million. The Prize will reward US $1 million to each winner in the aforementioned categories. Within the Global High Schools category, each school can claim up to US $150,000 to start or further expand their project. The most recent prize winners were recognised at an Awards Ceremony held during COP28 UAE.

Submissions will be accepted in multiple languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The evaluation of each submission will be undertaken by a Selection Committee consisting of independent international experts.

Winners will be announced at an Awards Ceremony during the 2025 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW).

Notes to Editors

About the Zayed Sustainability Prize

The Zayed Sustainability Prize is a tribute to the legacy of the late founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The Prize drives sustainable development and humanitarian action by recognising organisations and high schools that are delivering innovative sustainable solutions. For over 15 years, through its 117 winners, the Prize has positively impacted the lives of 384 million worldwide.

https://zayedsustainabilityprize.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor