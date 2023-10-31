Zealo, a Gourmet Gifting Brand, launches their new 'State of the Art' Kitchen in Andheri, Mumbai

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 31: Zealo an End-to-End Gifting Solutions Company offering a wide range of high-quality gourmet food launches their new "State of the Art" Kitchen in Andheri, Mumbai. Zealo has been making handcrafted, personalized artisanal Mithais & dried fruit delicacies to celebrate with Family, Friends & Clients. It is a gifting platform that cares. It provides Snacks that are the finest in quality & without any adulterants or substances that are harmful to health.

Zealo believes in simple traditional flavours & high-quality ingredients. Their Products don't have Processed Sugar, Milk, Khoya, Artificial Ingredients & harmful preservatives. All Zealo items are freshly prepared & in made-to-order batches. This makes their product line unique with a longer shelf life, making it a great choice for gifting.

Zealo delivers pure indulgence with superior quality & healthy components They offer a complete gifting solution, from start to finish. Every Zealo (https://zealofoods.com) product is delivered in innovative and luxurious packaging designs, tailor-made & personalized for that occasion.

Most of Zealo's Products are used as attractive, easy & effective Bulk gifting Options for Corporates, Employees, Channel Partners, Prospective Customers, and other Stakeholders & in Conferences and Trade Shows. It also is a big hit with Dealers and Builders who give it to their New Customers while booking a Car, House, or Household Appliances. & HNI wealth managers.

Zealo is also patronized at special emotional moments such as Gifts with Wedding & Engagement Cards, Parting gifts for Baby Shower guests, etc.

Some of the Best Sellers of Zealo are: Mixed Nut Chikki, Bhel Chikki, Khajur Gond Barfi, Pistachio Nawab, Stuffed Medjoul Dates, etc

It empowers the giver to create a gifting experience that is both meaningful & memorable. It ensures a peace of mind experience for bulk buyers. It is delivered on time, intact, and as per the given specifications, making the giver a hero in the eyes of the recipient.

Zealo is the brainchild of Megha, A foodie, she started it 10 years back from her home kitchen. She wanted to provide snacks that are of prime standards & without any toxins or substances that are harmful. She experimented & took suggestions from Senior Dieticians and Chefs to develop specialized sweets made of components that are tasty, yet good for health. Slowly with demand increasing & orders pouring in she moved into her first commercial kitchen of 1000 square feet in 2017. Soon, Megha started servicing bulk orders & found great success with Corporates. She started getting repeat orders. Her first big client was Kotak Mahindra

Some of their well-known & regular clients are: Kotak, ESR, Nuvama, Credit Saison, KPMG, Sula Wines, Burger King, Vashi Electricals, 91 Cycles, XYXX & many more

Zealo is planning to add more exotic products to its product line. This was one of the prime reasons to move into a new kitchen with hi-tech amenities. They had been hunting for a bigger kitchen for a long time. Keeping into consideration the product line that they cook, they wanted a place that has optimal quality standards. Furthermore, their business being food preparation, the location had to be compliant with all the licenses required for that nature of work.

Megha, her Core team & their staff have planned & designed the entire place from scratch. Today the "State of the Art" Kitchen at Marol proudly stands with over 2800 square feet of carpet area & has all the necessary Certifications.

To avoid contamination, there are separate stores for drying & packaging. There also is a separate cold room to store all kinds of Nuts. All the food movements from the preparation to the dispatch from the Kitchen is done on a special trolley by hygienic & skilled Cooks & Chef. This controlled ecosystem from the kitchen preparations to the delivery ensures & enhances a longer shelf life & edible quality of all Zealo Products.

The Company will be hiring more skilled & experienced talent. They also plan to introduce more unique & innovative packaging solutions. The kitchen offers more storage space helping in better Inventory Management. A new software has been also installed for product repository & billing management.

In India, Zealo delivers majorly in Mumbai & will be soon expanding to New Delhi & Gurgaon in NCR. The Company is also soon planning to go International & start services in Singapore & Middle East. In Diwali, last year Zealo managed to deliver 3000 gift boxes in 15 days.

The Company has major plans to extend its presence to North Indian markets by conducting sampling opportunities & participating in Events, Exhibitions, Trade Shows, and Conventions. Additionally, Zealo is strongly planning to mushroom into the thriving wedding market & extend corporate gifting to a year-round business rather than limiting it to a festival & a seasonal business. They also plan to continue to beef up their existing Channels of Luxury Personal Gifting and Premium Corporate Gifting.

In 2024, though Zealo will continue its hybrid model. They plan to set up a robust physical presence nationally & eventually move their business from Online to Offline Presence. The Company is targeting a Turnover of 5 - 7 Crores in the next 2 to 3 years. Since its inception, Zealo has mostly been recruiting its women staff from underprivileged communities. They empowered these women & made them independent. From a team of 5 now Zealo has 16 women working with them, who run the kitchen exclusively.

Megha Phull, Founder of Zealo Foods (https://zealofoods.com) said" Zealo comes from the word "Zeal" for life. Eat what we want, while taking care of what's going inside us. Our commitment to excellence & flavour ensures that every bite from Zealo is a delightful & satisfying culinary journey. Zeal also means a desire to grow into something bigger & keep the team motivated. We have worked hard & wanted to grow this into something substantial so that it makes a difference in each one of our lives. The Kitchen was the bigger part of our vision to have a reliable infrastructure. It will be a continuous mission to provide our customers with options to choose better food"

