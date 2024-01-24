Zee moves NCLT seeking directions to implement merger with Sony

New Delhi, Jan 24 Zee Entertainment has initiated legal action to contest Culver Max (formerly Sony Pictures Network India) and BEPL’s claims in the arbitration proceedings before the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC).

Zee has also approached the National Company Law Tribunal's Mumbai bench inter alia seeking directions to implement the merger scheme.

The company issued a reply to Culver Max and BEPL inter alia specifically denying any breach of its obligations under the MCA and reiterated that the company has complied with all its obligations in good faith.

The company has denied that Culver Max and BEPL are entitled to terminate the MCA and the claim for termination fee is legally untenable and has no basis whatsoever.

The company asserted that Culver Max and BEPL are in default of their obligations to give effect to and implement the Scheme, sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal.

The company has called upon Culver Max and BEPL to immediately withdraw the termination and confirm that they will perform their obligations to give effect to and implement the merger scheme. The company has reserved all its rights in this regard.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor