Zee says not aware of any Sony board meeting

New Delhi, Jan 19 Zee Entertainment has said that the company is not aware of, and cannot comment on, any board meeting held or proposed to be held by Culver Max Entertainment Private Ltd (formerly Sony Pictures Networks India Private Ltd), given that these are Sony's internal matters.

"We wish to reiterate that the company is committed to the merger with Sony and is continuing to work towards a successful closure of the proposed merger and is engaging in good faith negotiations with Sony with a view to discuss the extension of the date required to make the Scheme effective, by a reasonable period of time," the company said.

