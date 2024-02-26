Zeebu Debuts at ETHDenver as a Cypher Sponsor, Announces ZBU Governance Hackathon: USD 45K+ in Prizes, USD 2M in Grants

PNN

Dubai [UAE], February 26: Zeebu's participation and sponsorship at ETHDenver spotlight the future of DeFi and blockchain governance, setting a new standard for community and developer engagement.

Zeebu, a pioneering force in the DeFi and Web3 space, announces its participation as a Cypher Sponsor at ETHDenver, the world's largest and longest-running ETH event, taking place from February 23rd to March 3rd. This sponsorship marks Zeebu's commitment to nurturing the Web3 community, fostering innovation, and promoting the spirit of #BUIDLing. With a series of keynotes, hackathons, and unique community engagement initiatives, Zeebu aims to inspire and catalyze the next generation of blockchain brilliance.

"ETHDenver represents not just a community gathering, but a melting pot of ideas shaping the future of blockchain. We're here to be a part of that futureto contribute, learn, and grow with the community," says Raj Brahmbhatt, Founder and CEO of Zeebu. "Our involvement as a Cypher Sponsor underscores our belief in the power of community-driven innovation and our commitment to the DeFi ecosystem."

At the heart of ETHDenver, Zeebu will be a participant and a significant contributor, supporting the future of blockchain and connecting with industry peers, innovators, founders, developers, and the broader Ethereum community. The event will feature Zeebu's team delivering insights into the future of decentralized finance and Zeebu's role in revolutionizing the telecom settlement process with Web3 technologies.

"DeFi is at an inflection point, and at Zeebu, we are at the forefront of harnessing its potential to transform industries. Our presentation at ETHDenver will shed light on where we see the space heading and how Zeebu is leading the charge in making these technologies accessible and impactful," shares Keshav Pandya, Co-founder & COO of Zeebu.

Adding to the excitement, Zeebu announces an exciting lineup of events and initiatives, including:

ZBU Governance Innovation Hackathon

Zeebu is set to host the ZBU Governance Innovation Hackathon, challenging participants to create groundbreaking solutions for blockchain governance. With prizes totalling $48,000 USDC for the winners and special grants worth up to $2 million in ZBU tokens for budding projects, the hackathon represents a significant opportunity for developers and startups to impact the future of Zeebu's blockchain ecosystem.

Booth Donation Initiative

Zeebu is donating its booth space to showcase emerging talents and projects, emphasizing support for the community's growth.

Empowering Innovators: Sponsorship for Developers

By sponsoring over 100 developers, Zeebu aims to boost innovation and support new talents in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Zeebu's Visionaries Share Their Insights

Raj Brahmbhatt and Keshav Pandya, Zeebu's leading minds, are set to deliver talks on the transformative impact of DeFi and Zeebu's role in shaping the future of payments technology.

The ten-day event will begin with ETHDenver's flagship hackathon, dubbed #BUIDLathon, and progress into the Main Event beginning February 29, 2024. The event will feature an NFT gallery, gaming arcade, workshops, networking gatherings, and more.

For more information on Zeebu, please visit zeebu.com.

Zeebu, the pioneering Web3 Neobank, having settled more than $900M in telecom transactions, is quickly emerging as a trusted payment and settlement partner for global telecom businesses. Currently serving over 100 active telecom carriers, the platform is revolutionizing the industry by introducing blockchain-based settlements and the ZBU loyalty token. The ZBU token facilitates instant and secure global transactions and rewards participants for successful settlements on the platform.

