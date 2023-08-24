ZEISS Launches State-of-the-Art Quality Excellence Center and Contract Measurement Services in Delhi, India

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 24: ZEISS, a leading provider of measurement solutions, is proud to announce the opening of its new Quality Excellence Center (QEC) and contract measurement services in Delhi, India on August 23, 2023. These new facilities will provide manufacturers in and around the Delhi area with access to the latest in metrology technology, expertise, and support services in all aspects of quality assurance to improve their production processes.

The highlight of the new QEC is the addition of X-ray and CT measurement services to the latest metrology tools made available in the Delhi region. The X-ray and CT measurement services offer a range of capabilities, including internal and external dimensional measurement and inspection, defect detection and analysis, material analysis, and reverse engineering. The QEC will be staffed with expert technicians who will work closely with customers to deliver customized solutions to improve their product quality and production efficiency.

In addition to the range of services offered by the new QEC, ZEISS will also provide contract measurement services to the manufacturing industry in the Delhi area. This will enable companies to outsource their measurement needs to ZEISS' team of expert technicians and cutting-edge technology, allowing them to focus on their core competencies and optimize their production processes. Contract measurement services will provide manufacturers with access to the latest metrology technology and expertise without the need for a significant investment in equipment and training.

To mark the launch of the new QEC and contract measurement services, ZEISS Industrial Metrology invited manufacturing leaders from the North India region to an inauguration ceremony on August 23 2023. The event was an opportunity to showcase the new facilities and demonstrate the range of services available to manufacturers in the area.

"We are thrilled to be launching our newest Quality Excellence Center and contract measurement services in Delhi." said Roger Bayer Head of Sales, APAC of ZEISS Industrial Metrology. "Our QECs are designed to help manufacturers achieve the highest levels of quality and efficiency in their production processes. With the addition of X-ray and CT measurement services, we are providing a comprehensive solution that will help manufacturers in the Delhi area stay competitive in today's fast-paced global marketplace."

Aveen Padmaprabha, Business Head - Industrial Quality Solutions at Carl ZEISS India (Bangalore) Pvt. Ltd. said, “In the pursuit of perfection, we have established the ZEISS Quality Excellence Centre in New Delhi-NCR region as a testament to our commitment to precision and innovation. In this Center, we have brought together brilliant minds and cutting-edge technology to synergize our efforts towards achieving impeccable quality. Every measurement and analyses conducted within these walls will ripple through varied industries including Automotive, Aerospace, Electronics, Electric Vehicles (EV), etc. to name a few.

Just as every pixel contributes to the clarity of an image, every facet of quality shapes the excellence of our endeavours. Every process here resonates with the values that Carl Zeiss stands for – accuracy, reliability, and innovation. From the tiniest component to the grandest vision, we plan to leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of excellence.”

The new QEC and contract measurement services in Delhi will offer a range of services including:

* X-ray and CT measurement services

* Dimensional measurement and inspection

* Surface and form measurement

* Material analysis

* Reverse engineering

* Calibration services

* Training and support

With its strategic location in Delhi, the new facilities will serve a wide range of industries including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and more.

For more information about the new ZEISS Quality Excellence Center and contract measurement services in New Delhi, please visit https://www.zeiss.co.in/metrology/home.html.

