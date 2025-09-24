Zen Mobility Launches Pixi Pod and Pico Pod for Urban EV Needs

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 24: Zen Mobility, an emerging player in sustainable urban mobility solutions, announced the launch of its latest electric vehicles Pixi Pod and Pico Pod. This expansion adds to the company's range of solutions for India's micro-mobility and short-haul logistics sector.

Over the past year, Zen Mobility's three-wheeler Micro Pod has been adopted by platforms including Zomato, Blinkit, Porter, Flipkart, Amazon, and Delhivery. Developed over seven years, the Micro Pod addressed practical challenges in 'large order' deliveries, providing an alternative to overloaded two-wheelers and underutilised vans. From concept to category-creator: Zen Micro Pods have logged 8.5 million+ km in just two years, completing over 5.6 million deliveries.

The launch of Pixi Pod and Pico Pod comes at a time of rapid change in urban transport and delivery patterns. These vehicles are built for durability and practical use, aiming to serve personal mobility and urban logistics networks in the future.

Product Highlights

Pixi Pod

- The Urban Workhorse: Sleek two-wheeler designed for personal use, shared mobility, or light cargo transport.

- Capacity: Passenger 1+1 or 1+light cargo box | Battery: 2.3 kWh swappable LFP | Speed: up to 45 km/hr | Range: 80-100 km

- Starting Price: Rs. 65,000

Pico Pod

- The Ultimate Delivery Beast: Next-Gen two-wheeler designed for heavier loads and enhanced stability

- Capacity: Rider + Cargo (up to 50kg) | Battery: 3.8 kWh swappable LFP | Speed: up to 45 km/hr | Range: 80-100 km | Cargo volume: 15 cu. ft.

- Starting Price: Rs. 1,11,000

Both vehicles include suspension systems, LED lighting, and options for refrigerated or insulated cargo boxes for food, pharma, and cold-chain deliveries.

Commenting on the launch, Namit Jain, CEO and Founder of Zen Mobility, said, "Consumers today expect fast deliveries, convenience, and affordabilityit's no longer a luxury, it's the standard. With our new Pico Pod and Pixi Pod, we're introducing vehicles that are nimble, long-lasting, and highly affordablebuilt to support the gig economy, personal mobility, and last-mile delivery networks. Our approach is simple: deliver the highest quality and reliability at the lowest cost. These vehicles reflect that promise. Designed for India with global potential, they cater to the evolving needs of our domestic market while also serving the fast-growing regions in the MENA and Southeast Asia. At Zen, this isn't just the launch of new vehiclesit's the start of a mobility movement: making sustainable, efficient, and dependable transport accessible to all, while shaping the future of urban commerce worldwide."

Availability

Pre-bookings open 25 September 2025, with deliveries starting 7 October 2025 through Zen Mobility's official channels and authorized partners across major urban centers in India.

Zen Mobility is a visionary electric vehicle company committed to redefining sustainable mobility in India. Focused on innovation, design, and impact, Zen develops tailored EV solutions that empower businesses, reduce emissions, and transform urban transportation. From purpose-built logistics vehicles to smart personal mobility solutions, Zen is accelerating India's transition to a cleaner, greener, and more efficient future.

