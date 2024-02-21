Zen Technologies Soars on Defense Ministry Order, Share Price Up 220% in a Year

Defense Stock: ``Zen Technologies'' (Zen Technologies Share Price), a small cap company operating in the defense and aerospace sector, is currently seeing 'good days'. According to a stock market report, the company has bagged another big order from the Ministry of Defence. This is reflected in the shares. Today the share of the company is Rs. Trading at 807 levels. Interestingly, it has returned 220% in the last one year.

Zen Technologies Order Details

The company has been receiving many orders for some time now. According to information available on the BSE website, Zen Technology has now received an order worth Rs 93 crore from the Ministry of Defence. On January 27, the company had announced the December quarter results. The company said its total order book as of December 31, 2023 is around Rs 1,435 crore. In the third quarter, the company received new orders worth Rs 129 crore.

Company share history

Zen Technology is the country's leading anti-drone system manufacturer and defense solution provider. Currently, the company's share is trading at the level of Rs.807. The stock has returned 8 percent in the last one month. Also, investors have received returns of 220% in the last year and more than 300% in two years. The stock's 52-week high is Rs 912.

(Tip- Before investing in share market, take expert advice.)