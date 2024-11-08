Zence X Google Wallet: Together Revolutionizing the Rewards Landscape

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 8: Zence, powered by Easyrewardz, a leading provider of Unified CRM solution announced a collaboration with Google Wallet, marking a significant leap forward in the rewards landscape. This integration offers a seamless and convenient way for customers to access rewards. Consumers can now enjoy immediate access to their loyalty points and coupons directly through their mobile wallets, eliminating the need for physical cards or app downloads. Brands, in turn, gain a potent platform to drive customer acquisition, enhance engagement, and build loyalty through precision-targeted offers.

With this robust integration, accessing loyalty account and rewards becomes a hassle-free, on-the-go experience, boosting customer satisfaction and brand affinity.

"Our collaboration with Google Wallet positions us to redefine the rewards landscape. As a CRM leader, we are excited to offer brands a more integrated, customer-first approach to loyalty programs. With seamless mobile wallet integration, brands can expect to see increased engagement as customers prioritize convenience in their rewards experience. This partnership represents a pivotal moment in elevating customer journeys and loyalty experiences," said Soumya Chatterjee, CEO, Easyrewardz.

Tejas Kadakia, Co-Founder and Sales Director at Easyrewardz, added, "This strategic alliance with Google Wallet marks a significant advancement for our clients and their customers. By enhancing the rewards experience, we are reshaping how brands connect with their audience. This integration empowers businesses to build loyalty through an enhanced platform that improves customer interactions. As we strive to innovate in our CRM solutions, this partnership will play a crucial role in driving business growth and strengthening customer relationships."

About us

Zence, powered by Easyrewardz, is the world's first end-to-end B2C-focused unified CRM stack. The CRM suite enables brands across various industries to create consistent and engaging experiences at every touchpoint of the customer journey. The connected customer experience (CX) solution is powered by a unified Customer Data Platform, allowing brands to orchestrate a holistic experience strategy and nurture lifelong customer relationships. The Zence CRM Stack integrates Lead Management, Loyalty Programs, Campaign Management, Marketing Automation, Ticket Management & Chatbot, Feedback Management, Customer Data Platform + Insights.

Large enterprise brands, including Bata, BESTSELLER, The Belgian Waffle, The Body Shop, Levi's, Soch, Senco, Royal Orchid Hotels, have trusted Zence to create impactful brand experiences and delight customers.

