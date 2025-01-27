Zenith+ Metal Card: Rewarding Global Travel with Premium Perks

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 27: AU Small Finance Bank has launched the Zenith+ Metal Card, aimed at discerning clients who travel frequently and enjoy a life of luxury. This card provides exceptional services and perks tailored for the most premium customers.

With the Zenith+ Metal Card, customers can enjoy perks such as airport lounge entry, travel insurance coverage, worldwide concierge services, and rewards on pleasure expenditures like dining, shopping, and entertainment. The card intends to enhance domestic and international leisure travel by offering earnings with convenience at a premium.

Benefits of the Zenith+ Metal Card

The Zenith+ Metal Credit Card offers exceptional rewards and experiences:

Welcome Gifts

Cardholders can choose vouchers from high-end retail brands or opt for reward points upon activating their card.

Seamless Global Transactions

The card ensures efficient international purchases through industry-leading forex rates. Spending abroad remains uncomplicated.

Airport Lounge Access

With complimentary access, cardholders can unwind at airport lounges in India and overseas before their flights. These plush spaces offer gourmet meals, premium beverages, Wi-Fi and more.

Smoother Travel

The Meet & Assist service reduces travel inconveniences by facilitating faster check-ins, immigration clearance and other airport formalities.

Golfing Privileges

Cardholders can enjoy unlimited complimentary golf sessions and lessons at luxury resorts to pursue their passion.

Reward Points

Cardholders earn up to 2 points per INR 100 spent on dining, travel and international transactions. Each point is worth INR 1. T&C apply.

Dining Offers

The card offers a complimentary one-year Taj Epicure membership with special deals across Taj Hotel properties. Cardholders can expect discounts, easy bookings and custom menus.

Monthly Bonus

Spending INR 75,000 per billing cycle earns cardholders 1,000 bonus reward points monthly, which can tremendously save routine expenses.

Concierge Assistance

A 24/7 concierge desk offers personalized assistance with travel planning, restaurant bookings, sending gifts overseas and more.

With an annual fee of INR 4,999 plus taxes, the card offers unmatched premium privileges for those who value luxury experiences. The exceptional features make daily life more rewarding for cardholders. Frequent travellers who appreciate fine dining and leisure will find this card suitable.

The Zenith+ Metal Card Upgrades Lifestyles

The Zenith+ Metal Card from AU Small Finance Bank gives cardholders dining, travel, leisure and other lifestyle privileges. For globetrotters who appreciate fine dining and golf, this card caters to those interests. The savings and rewards add value to expenses.

Applying for the Premium Card

The application process for the Zenith+ Metal Card is straightforward. Interested applicants can follow these steps:

Apply Online

* Visit AU Small Finance Bank's website and find the Zenith+ Metal Card while applying for Credit Cards.

* Provide personal information and income proof in the application

* Submit copies of the required documents

Visit a Branch

* Go to a nearby AU Small Finance Bank branch

* A bank officer will guide applicants through the process.

* Submit documents to complete formalities

The Zenith+ Metal Card Redefines Premium Privileges

With airport lounge access, 24/7 concierge assistance, a Taj Epicure membership and more, the Zenith+ Metal Card from AU Small Finance Bank offers unmatched elite benefits. Cardholders can now enjoy world-class luxury experiences and an upgraded lifestyle. The exceptional features make daily expenditure more rewarding.

T&C Apply.

About AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank, one of India's leading small finance banks, is committed to transforming banking by focusing on customer-centric services and a deep understanding of the Indian market. More details on AU Small Finance Bank and its financial products like credit cards can be found online.

