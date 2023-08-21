Zenith Synergy Appoints IT Veteran Rahul Agarwal as Board Advisory Member

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 21: Zenith Synergy a leading global technology company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Rahul Agarwal as a Board Advisory Member.

Rahul Agarwal was the CEO and MD of Lenovo India, from 2015 to June 2021. He joined the company in 2004 at inception and helped build it from a small base to a USD 1.5B revenue entity. He is credited for the transformation of the company into a profitable growth model and becoming a device + services company. With him at the helm, India became the first and the only region worldwide ever, to become No 1 in both PCs & Tablets businesses. His business experience there spanned from B2B to B2C, ecommerce, retail, distribution, omnichannel, customer direct to business partners.

Throughout his illustrious career, Agarwal has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a deep understanding of the IT industry. He served as the Head of B2B Business for Lenovo for five years, where he played a pivotal role in driving growth and innovation. Prior to that, he led the Marketing Communications division for Lenovo globally, setting up the renowned and pioneering "World Wide Marketing Hub." Rahul Agarwal's contributions extended to his role as the CMO of Lenovo India, where he implemented strategic marketing initiatives that propelled the company's success. His efforts were instrumental in establishing Lenovo as a trusted brand in the Indian market.

"We are thrilled to have Rahul Agarwal join Zenith Computer Team," said Dr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD of Zenith synergy. His guidance will enable us to position Zenith as a leading brand in PCs in India and globally. This fits in very well with our philosophy of Reimagining Legends "His extensive experience, strategic mindset, and passion for technology make him an invaluable asset to our company. We look forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue to push boundaries and drive innovation. As a Board Advisory Member, Agarwal will provide strategic counsel to Zenith Synergy executive team, leveraging his deep industry knowledge to help shape the company's technology roadmap and drive business expansion. His presence will further strengthen Zenith Synergy position as a pioneer in the global technology market'.

With a strong educational background, Agarwal holds a PGDM/MBA degree from IIM Ahmed. He also obtained an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Delhi University, solidifying his foundation in business and management principles.

On joining the company, Rahul Agarwal, said "I am delighted to join Zenith Synergy as a Board Advisory Member. The company's commitment to innovation and its transformative solutions align perfectly with my own passion for technology. I am excited to contribute my expertise and collaborate with the talented team at the company to drive growth and shape the future of the industry.

Together, we will empower businesses and individuals worldwide with cutting-edge technological advancements."

Zenith carries 43years legacy makes a comeback in the Indian PC and laptop market in 2023. SG Group with over 30 years of experience in a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, durables, and telecom, will provide the leadership to Zenith.

