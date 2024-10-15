Zenplus Fleet Employee Saves Life After Emergency Landing: A Testimony to Zenzo's Commitment to Safety

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Praveen Kumar, an employee of Zenplus Fleet, successfully administered CPR on a fellow passenger who was having a heart attack while flying from Mumbai to Chennai. This life-saving initiative demonstrates the relevance of CPR training and Zenzo EMS's (Zenplus Fleet's subsidiary) commitment to providing people with essential emergency response skills.

The flight which was scheduled to fly directly from Mumbai to Chennai was unable to reach its destination on time due to an air show rehearsal in Chennai, leading to its diversion to Madurai for an emergency landing. Shortly after the aircraft landed, a 65-year-old passenger suddenly passed out. Praveen Kumar, trained in providing life-saving medical aid during emergencies, realized the gravity of the situation and offered to help immediately. With the help of the cabin crew, Praveen administered CPR. Through his ardent efforts, the passenger regained consciousness, demonstrating the life-saving potential of CPR. The passenger was then immediately taken to the emergency department for further medical treatment. Praveen's prompt intervention and presence of mind resulted in the passenger's recovery.

"Praveen Kumar's heroic actions exemplify the spirit of Zenzo's mission: to drive purpose and prioritize community safety," said Sweta Mangal, Group CEO of Zenplus Private Limited. "This incident highlights the indispensable value of CPR training and its profound impact in emergencies."

Manish Sacheti, CEO of Zenplus Fleet, added, "This incident showcases the preparedness and dedication we strive for in our team. Praveen's actions truly reflect our commitment to ensuring that our employees are not just skilled professionals but also responsible guardians ready to act in critical moments."

Proud to have trained tens of thousands in life-saving techniques, Zenzo equips people to act boldly and professionally when it counts the most. Through practical training programs, Zenzo ensures that more individuals are prepared to become guardians on the go and capable of making a difference in crucial situations.

Zenzo Healthcare is one of the leading new-age healthcare providers in India. With a vision of sparking a revolution in healthcare, Zenzo's 5G ambulance services are operational in 500 cities, going beyond saving lives and creating a ripple effect of care and resilience. With actions driven by empathy, Zenzo aims to develop individualized care that offers each person fast, reliable and advanced healthcare support. By bringing advanced and efficient ambulance services for individuals and corporations, the company aims to create a society that values healthcare and is, in turn, empowered by it.

Zenplus Fleet Management Pvt Ltd is more than a conventional fleet management company. As Uber's strategic partner, the company effectively uses new and advanced technology for efficient operations, evolving and improving the transportation landscape. Beyond transportation, the company focuses on prioritizing driver empowerment and establishing sustainable long-term revenue streams, thereby supporting the livelihoods of its driver partners.

