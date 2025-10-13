ZentrumHub Launches Redesigned Website to Guide Travel Agencies Through Hotel API Selection

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: ZentrumHub, a leading AI-powered hotel booking technology provider, today announced the launch of its completely revamped website, designed to help online travel agencies (OTAs) and hotel suppliers make faster, more informed decisions about hotel connectivity solutions.

The new website at https://www.zentrumhub.com/ features a streamlined user experience with enhanced product information, making it easier for travel businesses to understand how ZentrumHub's technology can accelerate their growth. The platform provides AI-powered hotel booking solutions for travel agencies, offering complete OTA capabilities including booking engines, supplier connectivity, and B2B/B2C portals.

1. Comprehensive Hotel Supplier Network

One of the key highlights of the redesigned website is the addition of a comprehensive hotel supplier network section. ZentrumHub connects OTAs with over 100 suppliers through seamless API integration, providing access to more than 10 million hotels worldwide. This transparency allows OTAs to evaluate inventory options and make strategic decisions about which suppliers best match their business needs.

2. Solution-Focused Approach

The website now features dedicated solution segments, enabling travel businesses to quickly identify products that align with their specific requirements. Key solutions highlighted include the AI-powered Booking Engine for B2B, B2C, and corporate platforms, Zentrum Connect for streamlined hotel connectivity, Universal Hotel API for inventory management, and specialized portals for agent onboarding and consumer bookings.

3. Global Accessibility

Understanding the international nature of the travel industry, ZentrumHub has implemented multi-language support in English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Russian and Indonesian, making the platform accessible to a broader global audience of travel professionals.

4. Customer Success Stories

The revamped website also showcases expanded video testimonials from travel agencies worldwide, demonstrating real-world success stories and the tangible impact of ZentrumHub's technology on business growth. Client feedback emphasizes the platform's cost-effectiveness, easy implementation, and reliable performance.

"We created this website to help travel businesses quickly see how our technology can scale their hotel booking operations," said Bhushan Tamhankar, Co-founder & COO at ZentrumHub.

