Zepto to Relocate Headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru, Impacting 1,000 Employees

Zepto, the rapidly expanding quick commerce startup, is reportedly planning to move its base from Mumbai to Bengaluru. According to a Moneycontrol report on August 6, the company will transition its operations from Powai in Mumbai to Sarjapur in Bengaluru. An anonymous Zepto employee shared with the news portal, “Although the company has been accommodating up to now, we are all required to relocate to Bengaluru by the end of November or early December.”

To facilitate this transition, Zepto is reportedly offering to cover relocation expenses for willing employees. The total cost of this move is estimated to be around ₹3-4 crore as a one-time expense. However, a source close to the development suggested that this cost would be offset by significant savings in rent, stating, “the relocation cost will be offset because Zepto is estimated to save around ₹40-50 lakh in rent per month because of its move from Mumbai to Bengaluru,” as per the report. The company is said to be in advanced stages of finalising a new office space in Bengaluru, looking at areas such as Sarjapur, HSR, or Bellandur - locations that are home to several multinational companies and startups, including Zepto's competitors Swiggy and Flipkart.

Regarding employee willingness to relocate, a source told Moneycontrol, “Of the total 1,000 employees in Mumbai, around 90 percent are already willing to move and the remaining are in discussions to relocate. If all goes to plan, just 5-7 per cent of the 1,000 will be unable to move to Bengaluru.”