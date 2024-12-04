Zero Carbon One to Disrupt the Building Material & Construction Sector Globally with Sector-Specific LCA Software

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 4: Zero Carbon One, a pioneering climate impact platform, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCB) to develop an industry-specific Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) software. This innovative solution will revolutionize the building material and construction industry by providing a systematic analysis of the environmental impact of products and services across their life cycles. Additionally, the software will enable the real estate sector to model Bill of Quantities (BOQs) in terms of proposed emissions before laying the first brick. Leveraging advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), the platform will suggest sustainable alternatives to high-emission materials, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future.

A Critical Need for Sustainable Solutions

The Indian construction industry is responsible for 22% of the nation's CO2 emissions, with cement production alone contributing over 8% of global emissions. As urbanization accelerates, the global construction industry's carbon footprint is projected to exceed 11% of total emissions by 2030. New-age cement materials and sustainable innovations are urgently needed to address these environmental challenges. Zero Carbon One's collaboration with NCB aims to meet this demand by delivering data-driven solutions that enable precise emission modeling and impactful decision-making.

Global Implications

Globally, the construction sector contributes approximately 39% of energy-related CO2 emissions. Zero Carbon One's software, developed in collaboration with NCB, is poised to play a pivotal role in mitigating these emissions by offering actionable insights to stakeholders across the building material and construction supply chain. The platform's focus on real-time emission analysis and material substitution aligns with international climate goals and industry best practices.

Key Industry Endorsements

Speaking about the initiative, Abhinav Kaushal, Founder of Zero Carbon One, said, "This collaboration with NCB marks a significant milestone in our mission to decarbonize the global construction industry. By combining our expertise in climate tech with NCB's decades of leadership in research and innovation, we're creating a tool that not only addresses local industry challenges but also offers scalable solutions to global problems."

Dr. L.P. Singh, Director General of NCB, highlighted the organization's dedication to fostering innovation, stating, "NCB has always been at the forefront of research and innovation in the building materials and cement industry. Our collaboration with Zero Carbon One is a testament to our vision of promoting new-age startups to address global challenges. As part of this partnership, Zero Carbon One will calculate and help NCB offset the carbon footprint generated during our three-day conference, which was attended by 1,160 delegates, over 600 visitors, and 140 students, making the event carbon neutral."

Dr. S.K. Chaturvedi, Joint Director of NCB, added, "The MOU with Zero Carbon One underscores our shared commitment to achieving net-zero goals for the construction sector. By incubating this project, we aim to create an industry-specific solution that will set benchmarks for sustainability and innovation."

A Historic Milestone

Zero Carbon One signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NCB during the 18th NCB International Conference & Exhibition on Cement, Concrete, and Building Materials, which concluded successfully on November 29, 2024, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, IICC Dwarka, New Delhi. As part of this agreement, Zero Carbon One will be incubated at NCB to develop and refine the LCA software. NCB, established in 1962, brings an extensive portfolio of global projects and deep expertise in building materials research to the partnership.

A Vision for the Future

Zero Carbon One is not just a software providerit is a climate impact platform committed to transforming industries through advanced technology, data-driven insights, and sustainable practices. The platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including GHG audits, green building certifications, CBAM software, and ESG reporting. Its innovative solutions empower businesses to track, reduce, and offset emissions while aligning with global sustainability standards. With global footprints through joint ventures and collaborations in the USA, Latin America, and Europe, Zero Carbon One is uniquely positioned to address the challenges of the global building materials industry and drive meaningful climate action.

