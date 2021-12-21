Zero Gravity announces the Third Edition of Full Moon Festival in Goa

Zero Gravity and PLUR (Peace Love Unity Respect) are all set to bid adieu year 2021 with Full Moon Festival, a three-day long music extravaganza.

The festivities will kick-start with Christmas and will go on till New Year eve. The event will be held on 25th, 26th and 31st December 2021. It's being organised by Zero Gravity and is been marketed by LIM Events. PLUR (Peace Love Unity Respect) will be hosting the shows at its beautiful beach location.

The first event in the series will be an EDM night with the Tomorrowland home boy DJ Makasi and popular duo Lost Stories Music on 25th December at PLUR, Calangute, Goa. This will be This will be followed by Yo Yo Honey Singh LIVE in concert at PLUR on 26th December 2021.

Honey Singh will be accompanied by Alfaaz, Singhista and Hommie Dilliwala. More acts will be announced soon during these 2 days. The finale of Full Moon Festival will be on 31st December which will feature heartthrob millennial Jass Manak LIVE at White Beach, Calangute, Goa.

Talking about the events, Upasana Singh, Director Zero Gravity Entertainment and PLUR says, "We are excited about our venture PLUR and the amazing Full Moon Festival we want to give our guest the best of all so here we begin with a bang from the 25th of December a series of events and amazing hospitality."

Spokesperson of LIM Events & HardyBoyz adds, "We are excited to promote and market the venue and it's shows like our own so we assure everyone of spectacular line up and amazing hospitality." With breath-taking decors, attendees can expect a full-blown pyrotechnic spectacle, along with lasers, special effects to enjoy on the dance floor.

For advance bookings call on +91 9773819979 / +91 9004573102

Please visit below sites to book tickets online

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor