Zerodha Down: Trading App Faces Major Outage, Users Unable to Place Order
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2024 10:06 AM2024-01-29T10:06:57+5:302024-01-29T10:07:38+5:30
Zerodha experienced a service disruption on Monday, leading frustrated users to voice their complaints on social media. Users expressed concerns about being unable to access information about their holdings, trades, and other account details.
One user questioned the situation, stating that all orders were being locked, preventing the closure of positions. Another user lamented the inability to square off positions and criticized Zerodha for turning a profitable trade into a loss, questioning the company's emphasis on technology.
I saw many tweets that #Zerodha is down but my orders on kite web are going through no issues at all. Is this issue only for mobile app? #zerodha— Equity for life💥 (@Dpatel_equity) January 29, 2024
Zerodha is Down again 🤷♂️#zerodhapic.twitter.com/d6XA0JCzcz— OG (@og_4999) January 29, 2024
Dear sir, podcast baad mein record kar lena. Zerodha is down again, people are losing money lol— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 29, 2024
Earlier also Zerodha was down. This back-to-back issue has created frustration on social media.