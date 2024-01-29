Zerodha Down: Trading App Faces Major Outage, Users Unable to Place Order

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 29, 2024 10:06 AM2024-01-29T10:06:57+5:302024-01-29T10:07:38+5:30

Zerodha Down: Trading App Faces Major Outage, Users Unable to Place Order

Zerodha experienced a service disruption on Monday, leading frustrated users to voice their complaints on social media. Users expressed concerns about being unable to access information about their holdings, trades, and other account details. 

One user questioned the situation, stating that all orders were being locked, preventing the closure of positions. Another user lamented the inability to square off positions and criticized Zerodha for turning a profitable trade into a loss, questioning the company's emphasis on technology.





Earlier also Zerodha was down. This back-to-back issue has created frustration on social media.Open in app
