Zerodha's Response to User Complaints: Connectivity Issue Fixed, Apologizes for Inconvenience

Zerodha experienced a service disruption on Monday, leading frustrated users to voice their complaints on social media. Users expressed concerns about being unable to access information about their holdings, trades, and other account details. The company has now responded to consumer complaints, saying "we regret your inconvenience."

Company posted on X formerly known as Twitter saying, "Due to a connectivity issue, some of our users were intermittently facing issues with order placement on Kite. This issue is now resolved. We regret the inconvenience caused."



