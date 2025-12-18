Zest AMC Sets New Standards in Global Index Investing Through Discipline and Transparency

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 18: Amid a year defined by heightened market volatility, geopolitical disruptions, and shifting macroeconomic regimes, a well-known discretionary index trader, has delivered an audited net return of 72.4% for calendar year 2024. This performance has been achieved through Zest Asset Management Company (Zest AMC), which has grown into a multi-jurisdictional, technology-driven, and transparency-focused global asset management firm.

Built on a foundation of disciplined execution and rigorous risk control, Zest AMC has positioned itself as a differentiated platform for sophisticated investors seeking structured exposure to global index markets.

The Eight Core Pillars of Zest AMC

1. Precision-Led Performance

The firm's results stem from selective market participation, clearly defined risk thresholds, and disciplined drawdown management rather than constant exposure.

2. Technical-Driven Strategy

Zest AMC's investment approach is grounded in mean reversion principles, volatility-based market windows, and patient trade execution designed to capture high-probability opportunities.

3. Capital-First Risk Framework

Capital preservation remains the firm's foremost objective, supported by dynamic position sizing, exposure modulation, and stringent drawdown controls.

4. Global Operating Presence

With operations spanning Dubai, Singapore, and St. Lucia, Zest AMC offers round-the-clock market coverage, geographic diversification, and enhanced operational resilience.

5. Commitment to Transparency

Clients are provided with real-time performance dashboards, comprehensive trade explanations, and regular macroeconomic commentary, reinforcing trust and accountability.

6. Focus on Investor Awareness

The firm places strong emphasis on investor education, offering structured insights into market volatility, liquidity cycles, and decision-making frameworks.

7. Emphasis on Psychological Discipline

Zest AMC has institutionalized emotional neutrality through defined cooldown periods, structured protocols, and a systematic avoidance of forced trades.

8. Technology-Enabled Execution

Advanced volatility analytics and automated risk-management triggers complement human discretion, ensuring consistency, speed, and institutional discipline without diluting trader judgment.

A Scalable and Audited Investment Framework

Zest AMC is expanding an audited investment model that integrates Indian analytical depth, international governance standards, and a strong commitment to capital protection, transparency, and investor alignment.

Commenting on the firm's philosophy, Agast Mishra said, "Markets are inherently chaotic. Our role is to impose structure on that chaos both for ourselves and for investors who place their trust in us."

Setting a New Industry Benchmark

For experienced investors seeking a disciplined, transparent, and resilient approach to global index investing, Zest AMC is emerging as a new benchmark. With its combination of performance discipline, operational integrity, and risk-aware execution, the firm aims to reshape expectations within the global index investment space.

