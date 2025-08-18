Zetexa Unveils Unlimit Mobile: Affordable SIM Plans for Indian Students Going to the US and Canada

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], August 18: Zetexa, a leader in global telecommunications innovation, is excited to launch Unlimit Mobile, a new mobile service created especially for Indian students starting their academic journey in the United States and Canada. After the success of ZetSIM Zetexa's Travel eSIM launched last year, now used by users across 180 countries Unlimit Mobile is the company's next step in making international connectivity easier and more affordable for students and long-term travelers like IT professionals. Zetexa has acquired telecom licenses and approvals from telecom regulators in the US and Canada to launch these services.

Unlimit Mobile offers genuine and affordable local SIM card plans that students can buy right here in India, at prices up to 40% lower than what they'd typically pay abroad. Along with reliable, high-quality networks, it's designed to give students peace of mind and convenience so they can focus on what matters: their studies and new experiences.

Unlimit Mobile is not just another SIM card in the market; it is a carefully crafted solution to eliminate connectivity worries for Indian students overseas. Having partnered directly with TELUS in Canada and the USA's fastest 5G network carriers, Unlimit Mobile offers students the same level of network dependability and service quality as a local, without the frustration of airport lines or roaming charges.

Students can choose from flexible plans starting at just CAD 35 per month for 75GB in Canada, with options up to 120GB per month, available in 1, 3, 6, or 12-month durations. Similarly, plans for the US begin at USD 12 for Essential Connectivity, scaling up to USD 35 monthly, featuring unlimited local calls and texts.

For a 12-month term in Canada, buying an Unlimit Mobile plan in India allows students to pay substantially less: CAD 372 for 75GB/month compared to CAD 660 if purchased locally in Canada. Similar savings exist for higher data tiersCAD 432 vs. CAD 780 for 100GB and $540 CAD vs. CAD 960 for 120GBtranslating to financial relief of up to 40%.

In the US, the 12-month Essential Connectivity with Unlimited Talk and Text can be purchased for just USD 114 per annum, and can buy the top-tier Unlimited plan for USD 349 through Unlimit Mobile's offshore purchase, sharply contrasting with local market rates exceeding USD 805 in the USA. Overall, students can save 40% to 50% through the special India offer.

Every aspect of Unlimit Mobile focuses on the student experience. Activation requires simple student verification, ensuring plans genuinely serve India's academic travelers. Apart from connectivity, Unlimit Mobile offers round-the-clock multilingual customer service suited for students who are in a foreign environment. Other major benefits include Zetexa scholarships, Zetexa Internship, Lounge Access, Digital Identity & Cyber protection, International Roaming Data, and no contract or hidden feesgiving them peace of mind during their international studies. Zetexa will continue to add more benefits for students in the coming days.

Amit Agarwal, CEO of Zetexa, adds, "Launching Unlimit Mobile is a milestone for Zetexa in advancing student mobility. With our robust network partnerships and innovative offshore pricing, we are setting a new standard for telecom solutions that truly support Indian students abroad. To further enhance their experience, we offer 24x7 customer service for students located in India, the USA, and Canada, ensuring uninterrupted support throughout their journey."

Echoing this, Srujan Yeleti, COO & CMO of Zetexa, explains, "Unlimit Mobile embodies our commitment to empowering Indian students with affordable, authentic local connectivityremoving barriers, reducing costs, and allowing them to focus fully on their academic ambitions."

By purchasing their SIM cards in India, students arrive ready to connect, no longer burdened by complex local activations or inflated prices. Unlimit Mobile's prepaid, contract-free plans paired with flexible durations accommodate academic schedules and lifestyle changes inherent to study abroad journeys.

Zetexa was founded by IIT-IIM alumni Amit Agarwal and Srujan Yeleti, bringing over decades of Telecom experience, and is backed by Mr. Kishore Sajja and Mr. Rohit Sajja, leaders of Power Mech Group, a conglomerate with a billion-dollar market cap. The company is reshaping global connectivity through customer-centric, affordable, and reliable solutions. Its student-oriented brand, Unlimit Mobile, already provides authentic local service to Indian students in the United States and Canada, with expansion to additional countries underway.

