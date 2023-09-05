ZEX PR WIRE Announces Groundbreaking Offer: FREE PR Campaign for First 100 Participants at Token 2049 Singapore Edition in September 2023

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 5: ZEX PR WIRE, a leading name in the realm of public relations and media outreach, is thrilled to unveil a game-changing opportunity for participants of Token 2049 Singapore Edition, scheduled for September 2023. In a strategic move to bolster the visibility and impact of delegates, exhibitors, and sponsors, ZEX PR WIRE is offering a FREE PR Campaign to the FIRST 100 individuals or entities to join this unique initiative.

Come meet us at Booth M19

Token 2049 Singapore Edition, a highly anticipated event in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, is set to gather industry leaders, innovators, and experts under one roof. ZEX PR WIRE recognizes the significance of this event and aims to empower the early birds with an exclusive chance to make their presence felt on a global scale.

The FREE PR Campaign from ZEX PR WIRE promises to provide an unparalleled opportunity for participants to magnify their voice in the crypto and blockchain space. Whether unveiling revolutionary products, sharing groundbreaking insights, or forming vital connections, this PR Campaign is designed to ensure that the message reaches the right audience at the right time.

How to Participate:

1. Register from the official email id at www.zexprwire.com, and fill the form. The free PR will be added to your account before Token 2049 Singapore Edition.

2. Don’t forget to follow ZEX PR WIRE on Social Media to get more exciting deals like this.

3. Stay Tuned for Redemption Details: Once registered at ZEX PR WIRE ™ and following ZEX PR WIRE on the aforementioned social media platforms, participants will receive FREE PR Credits in their registered account before the event after filling up the form.

Form - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1i7-_JlAQzW1CtaKXsZohLywrJAhbK1D3rYHpTzB_YSM/edit

ZEX PR WIRE believes that the future of the crypto and blockchain industry is shaped by those who take the lead, and this initiative aims to empower the first 100 pioneers to seize the spotlight and set the stage for the event. The campaign is expected to generate massive buzz and drive unparalleled attention to the participants.

ZEX PR WIRE is a renowned name in the realm of public relations and media outreach, offering expert services to help clients amplify their message and achieve their goals. With a track record of success and a deep understanding of the dynamic media landscape, ZEX PR WIRE is committed to shaping narratives and driving impactful communication.

For more information about ZEX PR WIRE and the FREE PR Campaign for Token 2049 Singapore Edition, please visit [www.zexprwire.com] or contact:

Media Contact:

ZEX PR WIRE ™

Editorial/Public Relation: ag@zexprwire.com

Business/Offers: saurabh@zexpwire.com

For Partnership: info@zexpwire.com

