Ziad India Entertainments’ 5 Year Quest for Talent in Indian Cinema

New Delhi [India], February 16: In the realm of Indian cinema, the term “entertainment” has often been synonymous with flashy action and romance, overshadowing meaningful and relatable content. However, there is a gradual shift in audience preferences, with a growing demand for logical storytelling. Many moviegoers now appreciate cinema, signaling a favourable time for entertainment agencies like Ziad India Entertainments to bring their aspirations to fruition.

Founded in 2018 by Mr. Shaji.A.H. and Ms. Betty Sathish Raval, Ziad India emerged with a modest team and a collective vision to establish a cinema production company dedicated to crafting meaningful cinemas using under-utilized, raw talent. In an industry where, commercial aspects often counted over talent, Ziad India aims to break this pattern, focusing on content-driven rather than star-driven cinemas. In a short span, they identified and collaborated with lesser-known talents through auditions and workshops, thereby actively working towards their vision.

Ziad India refuses to confine itself to a specific language, aiming to create relevant cinemas, regardless of region, genre, or language. Venturing into diverse spaces such as short films, theatre, performing arts, and audio-visual innovation, they successfully carved a niche for themselves within five years, garnering recognition for solid content and exceptional performances.

A significant milestone for Ziad India came with the 2023 Malayalam cinema ‘Aalankam.’ Even without big star power, the cinema achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success in cinema halls—an impressive feat in the current era dominated by OTT platforms. The success of ‘Aalankam’ shows the openness of today’s cinema audiences and validates that Ziad India is on the right track.

Now headquartered in Mumbai, Ziad India boasts of a team of cinema enthusiasts and talents who work together with a vision. With plans for ten feature films by 2030 and the announcement of their second feature film, the focus remains on creating, producing, and financing meaningful cinemas driven by content and performance. The success of ‘Aalankam’ is a great motivation for the team as they strive to bring more exceptional cinemas to the global stage.

Ziad India stands apart from typical production houses that focuses only on financial gains. While financial success is undoubtedly essential for progress, the agency remains firmly anchored in content. It is committed to providing raw talent the opportunities they’ve been deprived of, offering them a space to showcase their best. Ziad India aspires to be a haven for anyone who believes in their talent, aiming to collaboratively create outstanding cinemas. The past five years have been an example to their excellence, and the team looks forward to welcoming more fruitful years in the cinematic realm.

