ZIGG Detergent Logo Unveiled by Bollywood Actress Mahek Chahal at Mr. & Miss Agra Grand Finale

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16: In a dazzling celebration of beauty, glamour, and enterprise, *Savit Enterprise* officially unveiled the logo of its much-anticipated detergent brand, *ZIGG Detergent, during the grand finale of the **Mr. & Miss Agra 2025* beauty pageant. The high-profile event was held under the vibrant atmosphere of one of Agra's most awaited annual cultural showcases.

The logo launch was graced by Bollywood actress *Mahek Chahal*, who brought her signature charm to the evening as she unveiled the ZIGG Detergent logo. "I'm thrilled to be a part of this incredible launch," Chahal shared. "ZIGG Detergent seems like a brand created with passion and clarity. I wish the team all the success in this exciting journey."

Also present at the grand launch were *Dance India Dance fame Rishika Singh* and celebrity guest *Manasvi Raghuvanshi*, who further added to the glamour and excitement of the evening.

### Leadership Presence from Savit Enterprise

The event saw the presence of Savit Enterprise's key leadership team, including *Prakhar Mittal (Owner), **Ravi Bangar (CEO), and **Devendra Sharma (COO)* each playing an instrumental role in the creation and launch of the ZIGG brand.

Speaking at the event, *CEO Ravi Bangar* shared his vision for ZIGG:

> "ZIGG is not just a product; it's a promise. A promise of performance, value, and trust. We've developed this detergent keeping the modern Indian household in mind where quality and affordability must go hand in hand. This launch is the beginning of a new chapter for Savit Enterprise."

*COO Devendra Sharma* added his thoughts on the brand's market entry and operational approach:

> "We've poured months of research and development into ZIGG Detergent. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every pack reflects the quality we stand for. From manufacturing to distribution, we are fully prepared to make ZIGG a name synonymous with trust and effectiveness."

### Mr. & Miss Agra: A Perfect Launchpad

The launch was seamlessly integrated into the *Mr. & Miss Agra 2025 Grand Finale, organized under the banners of **Aarohi Events* and *Yati Exposer*. The beauty pageant, now a staple event in Agra's cultural calendar, witnessed young participants showcasing their talent, confidence, and stage presence in front of an enthusiastic audience.

The pageant was curated under the expert guidance of *Amit Tiwari (Director, Aarohi Events)* and *Abhinav Raghuvanshi (Director, Yati Exposer)*. Their shared commitment to empowering youth and celebrating local talent brought authenticity and scale to the show.

"We aim to blend entertainment with empowerment," said Abhinav Raghuvanshi. "Collaborating with Savit Enterprise gave this year's event an extra dimension connecting culture with commerce."

Amit Tiwari added, "We're proud that our platform served as the stage for such a meaningful brand launch. Having Mahek Chahal, ZIGG, and such an esteemed leadership team onboard made the evening truly special."

### ZIGG Detergent: Ready to Disrupt the Market

ZIGG Detergent is designed as a next-generation cleaning solution promising strong stain removal, fabric care, and lasting fragrance, all at a consumer-friendly price point. The product is set to hit shelves soon, and the buzz generated by the launch event has already stirred interest among distributors and retailers.

The logo, revealed by Mahek Chahal, embodies boldness, freshness, and a forward-looking attitude capturing the essence of a brand ready to challenge market conventions.

### Bridging Glamour and Innovation

The fusion of business innovation with a glamorous cultural event made for a truly memorable evening. From the confident runway walks of the contestants to the enthusiastic response from the audience during the brand unveiling, the event stood as a testament to what happens when vision meets execution.

As the lights dimmed and the curtains fell, one thing was certain *ZIGG Detergent* had arrived, and its journey had only just begun.

