Zillion Launches Rewards-as-a-Service for Brands

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 4: Zillion, one of India's largest multi-brand loyalty programs, that is part of the BharatPe Group, today announced the launch of Rewards-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform for brands that have an existing loyalty currency, but would need a robust rewards redemption platform to offer a best-in-class experience to their customers. With this newly launched product, the company will be targeting to onboard banks and large enterprises, including those with an extensive distribution network.

Rewards-as-a-Service platform will enable brands to have the flexibility of running their own loyalty currency, while offering an exciting redemption platform for their customers. The platform offers a host of options to choose from, including e-vouchers, Products, Utilities, Air Miles and more. This will also eliminate the hassle of brands having to onboard multiple partners to offer a plethora of redemption choices to their customers. The pricing will be competitive as the platform will operate on a bidding model which will ensure customers get the best price at all times.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rijish Raghavan, CEO, Zillion, said, "The loyalty industry has undergone a transformational shift over the last few years. Today, the loyalty industry is democratized and loyalty is not limited to only big brands. Young and unconventional brands have realized that loyalty is a great tool to drive customer stickiness and hence, are investing in a robust loyalty program. However, in a majority of cases, the redemption process is broken or very sub-standard with minimal redemption options as brands usually have a select set of options for customers to choose from. Our rewards platform with over 250 choices in e-vouchers, over 4000 products, Air Miles, etc., will enable these brands to offer a superlative loyalty experience to their customers. Rewards-as-a-Service will widen the offering from Zillion and allow us to partner with brands who are looking for pure-play rewards management versus overall loyalty management. We are confident that this will be a game changer in the industry and will help us further strengthen our foothold in the market."

Zillion (erstwhile PAYBACK India) is a unique multi-brand loyalty program, designed to engage with customers and reward them for their purchases with loyalty coins that can be redeemed later. Currently, its members can earn coins at 50+ brands - in-store & online and redeem them at select partners or for products and vouchers from leading brands. The customers can earn 'Zillion coins' for their routine spends, across the network of offline and online partners, including groceries, fuel, entertainment, travel, apparel and more. The partners of Zillion include renowned brands from multiple industries including retail, fuel, banking, payments, entertainment, hospitality and travel. Some of its key partners include HPCL, BookMyShow, American Express, Amazon, Flipkart and many more.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor