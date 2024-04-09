Zinema Entertainment Unveils "Kaliyug": India's First Series Using Unreal Engine, a Path-Breaking Technological Marvel

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 9: Zinema Entertainment Private Limited proudly announces the launch of its latest project, a groundbreaking 10-episode series titled "Kaliyug," set to captivate audiences worldwide. Under the banner of Zinema Studios, a Hyderabad based production house, this high-budgeted web series marks a collaboration between Balwanth Singh and rising talents G Pranay Bhaskar Naidu and Allam Mahesh. "Kaliyug" isn't just another series; it's a technological marvel. This marks India's first series to harness the power of Unreal Engine, revolutionizing the landscape of visual storytelling.

With cutting-edge graphics and unparalleled immersion, "Kaliyug" sets a new standard for cinematic excellence in the digital age. Transporting viewers to the year 5420 A.D., "Kaliyug" paints a vivid picture of a transformed world where survival hinges on artificial oxygen, underground habitats, and a perpetual battle against oppression and scarcity. Our protagonists, Edhanak and Astran, navigate a dystopian landscape fraught with peril as they unravel the mysteries of ancient doors teeming with unimaginable wealth.

"This series isn't just about storytelling; it's about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the digital realm," remarks Balwanth Singh, founder of Zinema Entertainment. "With Unreal Engine, we're bringing 'Kaliyug' to life in ways previously unimaginable, offering audiences an unparalleled viewing experience." G Pranay Bhaskar Naidu and Allam Mahesh, the creative minds behind "Kaliyug," express their excitement about the project. "With Unreal Engine, we're unlocking new dimensions of creativity, allowing us to craft a visually stunning world that blurs the line between reality and fantasy. 'Kaliyug' isn't just a series; it's an immersive journey unlike any other."

"Kaliyug" promises to be a visual spectacle, with stunning cinematography, immersive world-building, and compelling performances from a talented ensemble cast. Audiences can expect a riveting narrative that seamlessly blends elements of science fiction, mythology, and political intrigue, all brought to life with the revolutionary power of Unreal Engine.

Series to be released by 2025

Stay tuned as Zinema Studios prepares to unleash "Kaliyug" upon the world, inviting viewers on an epic journey through a world transformed by chaos and the enduring spirit of rebellion.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor