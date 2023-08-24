Zinnov, India's homegrown, global management consulting firm, expands its India footprint with a new office in Hyderabad

PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 24: Zinnov, a global management firm and one of India's earliest homegrown consulting firms, continues to strengthen its presence in India with the opening of its newest office in Hyderabad, Telangana, in July 2023. With this expansion, Zinnov aims to deepen its role as an ecosystem orchestrator and work alongside technology stakeholders in the Hyderabad ecosystem, to help nurture communities that will propel the global digital and technology narrative ahead. Since its inception in 2002, Zinnov has helped over 75 global companies set up their Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to unlock value by enabling cost, innovation, talent, capacity, and capability arbitrage. Over the last 21 years, the firm has set up offices, at all the key GCC hub locations, making Hyderabad, the next logical choice.

Hyderabad's rich Digital and Engineering R&D talent pool, reliable infrastructure, and favorable government policies, make it a natural choice for new GCC setups and center expansions. Hyderabad's skilled talent pool caters to companies across key verticals such as Software & Internet, BFSI, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Semiconductors, and Telecom & Networking. Home to 12% of the total 1580+ GCCs in India, Hyderabad's vibrant start-up ecosystem, a strong university ecosystem, and a tightly-knit technology community have elevated its status as the go-to destination for GCC setups.

Speaking about Zinnov's newest office location, Nilesh Thakker, Managing Partner, Zinnov, commented, "We have been tracking the GCC ecosystem for two decades, and Hyderabad's exponential growth, strong community commitment, and government focus make it extremely unique and a top contender for expansion. Our partnerships with companies, industry bodies, and universities over the last two decades, have given us the confidence to collocate with our customers and contribute to the Hyderabad technology ecosystem in a more symbiotic way. We are excited to be enabling more conversations centered around creating value and providing a platform for exchanging ideas and best practices in the community. We are looking to leverage this expansion to strengthen existing relationships, build new ones, and provide strategic support to the region's growth and innovation."

Sri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Telangana IT Principal Secretary, stated, "Zinnov's expansion into Hyderabad stands as a testament to the city's remarkable technology ecosystem, having attracted MNCs and witnessed exceptional innovation. The Hyderabad technology community will benefit from ecosystem orchestrators such as Zinnov being able to contribute in a much more integral way by driving value-focused conversations and enabling idea exchanges. We believe Zinnov's presence in Hyderabad will enrich our thriving technology landscape."

Zinnov is a global management consulting firm, with core expertise in Product Engineering, Digital Transformation, and Outsourcing Advisory. Since its inception in 2002, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Global Fortune 500 customers and provided actionable insights. For more details: www.zinnov.com

