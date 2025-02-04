Zinnov Launches Comprehensive Framework for "Integrating Art into Public Spaces"

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 4: Zinnov, a global management consulting company, launched its ambitious Guidance Document on "Integrating Art into Public Spaces" at the Bangalore International Center (BIC). This comprehensive resource serves as the cornerstone of Zinnov's decade-long Public Spaces Initiative. It comes at a crucial time when cities worldwide are facing increasing population density and are addressing issues of community well-being, social cohesion, and mental health.

~ Zinnov, a global management consulting company, aims to transform urban landscapes by turning underutilized spaces into dynamic community hubs~

~ The company - aims to bring together artists, curators, urban planners, corporates, and governments to enhance city spaces to become conversation and innovation spaces ~

In a significant move to strengthen the initiative, Zinnov also announced the appointment of Yamini Telkar as Director of the Initiative. Yamini has extensive experience as a curator and the former Head of Art Program at Bangalore International Airport (2019-2024). Additionally, Zinnov also onboarded Shanthamani Muddaiah, a globally renowned sculpture artist, as an Advisor.

The initiative launches a three-year strategic framework centered on four key pillars: Awareness, Advisory, Assimilation, and Action. Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov shared, "Public art is not just about aesthetic enhancement; it's about creating meaningful community engagement and bridging cultural divides. With commercial real estate growing at a record pace globally, estimated to reach a market volume of USD 126.6 Tn by 2029, we have an unprecedented opportunity to integrate art into these new developments from the grounds up."

The goal of the program is to have a targeted outreach across key stakeholders including the Government, and corporate leaders across realty, technology, and hospitality sectors. The program will also focus on implementation levers which will have Zinnov lend its expertise in providing end-to-end support for art integration, including project conceptualization, budget planning, and resource management.

A key dimension of the program will include creating a robust ecosystem of curators, urban planners, designers, architects, artists, government officials, and corporate partners. This ecosystem will be hosted on a platform that includes documentation of art projects, case studies, and playbooks to ensure easy access to the best practices prevalent in the ecosystem.

This approach and document was presented at the launch event and discussed by a distinguished set of stakeholders including Heena Pari, Visual Artist and Creative Consultant, Zinnov; V Ravichandar, Civic Evangelist; Vikas Nagrare, Director - Special Projects, Govt. Liaison & Strategy, St+Art India; Vinay Parameswarappa, CEO, Gully.tours and Kamini Sawhney, Independent Curator and Board Member, CIMAM. The event was attended by over 50 industry leaders, demonstrating strong ecosystem support for the initiative.

Talking about this initiative, Nitika Goel, CMO, Zinnov, shared, "In an age where AI often distances us from personal connections, transforming public spaces into vibrant community hubs is more crucial than ever. Thoughtful design fosters genuine interactions and a sense of belonging, making this initiative vital for nurturing stronger communities and more livable cities."

The guidance document is now available for public access at https://zinnov.org/publicspaces/

About Zinnov

Founded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management and strategy consulting firm, with presence in New York, Santa Clara, Houston, Seattle, London, Paris, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Hyderabad and Pune. Over the past 23 years, Zinnov has successfully consulted with over 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to develop actionable insights to help them accelerate their technology journeys to create value - across dimensions of revenue, transformation, and optimization. With core expertise in Digital Engineering Talent, Digital Transformation, Innovation, and Outsourcing Advisory, Zinnov assists clients by:

* Enabling global companies to design, build, transform, and scale their global engineering talent footprint through center setups and accelerators - in an as-a-service model, as well as optimizing their global portfolios, to achieve higher R&D efficiencies, innovation, and productivity;

* Advising global PE firms in asset shortlisting and target evaluation, commercial due diligence, and value creation including global footprint accretion.

* Growing revenue for companies' products and services in newer markets through account intelligence, market entry, and market expansion advisory;

* Helping global companies outline and drive their open innovation programs, design and operate accelerator programs, and enable collaboration with start-ups across specific use cases and predefined outcomes;

* Structuring and implementing Digital Transformation levers enabled by technologies like AI/ML, Intelligent Automation, Cloud, IOT, etc.

With their team of experienced consultants, subject matter experts, and research professionals, Zinnov serves clients from across multiple industry verticals including Enterprise Software, BFSI, Healthcare, Automotive, Retail, and Telecom in the US, Europe, Japan, and India. For more information, visit http://www.zinnov.com.

