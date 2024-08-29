Zionmart: Revolutionary Digital Commerce Platform with ONDC Integration

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 29: E-commerce is a vast and rapidly growing industry with leading players like Amazon and Flipkart dominating the platforms to attract an even larger consumer base. In this pool of competitors, Indifly's Zionmart, based in Pune, has emerged with its robust partnership as a significant player in the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) ecosystem. As India's first logistics buyer app on ONDC, Zionmart is setting new benchmarks by integrating cutting-edge technology with an expansive reach, particularly in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Zionmart's achievements, its key role in ONDC, and the impact of its initiatives highlight its growing influence in digital commerce.

As a network participant, Zionmart has developed comprehensive apps catering to buyers, sellers, and logistics, making it a key enabler of digital commerce. The company's buyer and seller apps are designed to streamline operations, offering AI-powered cataloguing, inventory management, and advanced search functionalities. This enhances the user experience and empowers small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

At Indifly Ventures, we are committed to supporting entrepreneurship and digital growth across Bharat. I'm dedicated to helping local businesses thrive and realizing our vision of a digitally inclusive India. said Vishvjeet Thombre, CEO of Indifly Ventures.

I see our integration into the ONDC network as more than just a business milestone; it's a crucial step towards aligning with the government's goal of a fair digital economy, said Narahari Rao, CEO of Zionmart.

With over 1500 sellers boarded in pilot, Zionmart is creating a sincere ecosystem that facilitates united transactions between buyers and sellers. The company's logistics app plays a crucial role in ensuring effective order fulfilment and delivery, which is vital for maintaining customer satisfaction and driving repeat business.

As Zionmart continues to solidify its position within the ONDC network, its focus on tier 2 and tier 3 cities. These regions, often overlooked by other e-commerce platforms, are now undergoing a transformative digital shift. Zionmart's extensive network and strategic outreach are equipping local businesses with the tools and support necessary to compete on a national scale. By streamlining e-commerce and driving grassroots economic growth, Zionmart is playing a pivotal role in reshaping the digital marketplace.

ONDC, a government-backed initiative, aims to create an open, inclusive, and transparent platform that democratizes digital commerce across India. With a target to on board 1.2 million sellers by 2025, ONDC envisions creating a $100 billion market and simplifying 30 million digital transactions daily. Zionmart's involvement in this ambitious initiative is not only critical but also aligns with ONDC's broader goals of dismantling monopolistic practices and empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Beyond its core offerings, Zionmart offers a range of custom-branded platforms personalised to the needs of various industries. These resolutions enable businesses to rebrand and utilise Zionmart's platform under their own brand identity, offering a unique and flexible e-commerce solution. This approach not only diversifies Zionmart's revenue streams but also sets its position within the ONDC ecosystem.

Zionmart's impact is further amplified by its sister ventures within the Indifly group, such as Indipe and SkillSetu, which are also making significant strides in the ONDC space. Indipe is transforming the credit landscape through its loan app, which integrates with ONDC to bring multiple loan providers onto a single platform. This innovation simplifies the process of securing credit for both businesses and individuals, thereby easing growth.

SkillSetu, powered by ONEST, simplifies the process of skill development and career advancement for learners of all backgrounds. With a focus on creating a connected and streamlined digital ecosystem, SkillSetu offers a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of students and professionals, including course discovery, mentorship connections, skill development programs, internship and job access, and financial support options.

As Zionmart continues to grow and extend its influence, it is set to play a critical role in shaping the future of digital commerce in India, alongside Indipe and SkillSetu. These initiatives under Indifly Ventures are driving innovation and fostering economic growth across all levels of the ONDC ecosystem.

