Zircle launches digital rooftop solar shopping platform for homeowners

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], November 6: Zircle has pioneered the launch of India's first residential solar marketplace dedicated to homeowners. This digital platform is designed to revolutionize the solar buying experience, offering end-to-end support from discovery to purchase and aftersales.

The Zircle marketplace, a one-stop solution, provides access to leading solar companies and their offerings, enabling consumers to swiftly compare and book the right solar solution for their homes. A comprehensive 80-point inspection checklist ensures quality assurance, complemented by a five-year additional comprehensive warranty.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) enabled on-site demos provide a cutting-edge shopping experience, allowing customers to visualize solar products in their space before making a decision. With the platform, Zircle simplifies the technical purchase of solar and brings transparency to the process making the decision-making easy for the consumer.

Selna Saji, Founder and CEO of Zircle, remarked, "We are thrilled to introduce Zircle to the Indian market, marking a significant stride in the adoption of solar energy. Zircle was conceived from a profound desire to demystify clean energy for everyone. We envision ourselves as a reliable aide for Indian homeowners keen on making well-informed energy choices."

Along with Selna, the founding team of Zircle includes Harshit Pandey as the Chief Commercial Officer, Keshav Krishna as the Chief Operations Officer, and Rushil Shrivastava as Business Development Lead, bringing a wealth of expertise and experience working across various facets of the solar industry.

Zircle's distinctive marketplace simplifies the transition to solar energy for homeowners, offering a wide range of solar products, trusted service providers, and financing options. The platform also features a solar savings calculator, an educational hub, and provides real-time access to Zircle Energy Experts to assist homeowners throughout their solar journey.

With India's ambitious goal of achieving 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, the launch of Zircle is well timed, empowering homeowners to contribute towards a cleaner and more sustainable future. They can also benefit from the capital subsidy for rooftop solar from the Government of India available for all residential customers till March 2026.

In celebration of its launch, Zircle is offering exclusive promotional discounts to the first 100 homeowners who sign up. Join the solar revolution with Zircle and take a leap towards a greener, budget-friendly energy solution.

Zircle is a residential solar marketplace dedicated to transforming the solar buying experience for homeowners in India. The platform, currently operational in Delhi NCR, is planning a nationwide expansion in the near future. Zircle is incubated at AIC Sangam Innovation Foundation, a clean energy incubator supported by Sangam Ventures and Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission.

www.gozircle.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor