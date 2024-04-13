Zoho's Vembu shares how to use local talent to develop districts

New Delhi, April 13 Responding to a post on the social media platform X, Zoho founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu on Saturday shared how to use local talent to develop districts in India.

A user named Krishnan posted, "Are we soon going to see demands/push for one IIT per district? Wonder if the economy can generate enough quality jobs for even all current IITians leave alone new ones. This urge to replicate & scale without realising what it contributes to or caters to has to be resisted."

To which, Vembu replied, saying, "Each district in India is about 1.5 to 2 million people. I like to think of it as about 20,000 children born per year per district. That is the sufficient demographic base to produce good talent in each district".

However, the question arises "How do we use this talent to develop the district and enable this talent to reach its full potential? Can each district support an IIT or AIIMS?".

The Zoho founder asked users to think of the 20,000 children born per year in each district and how to maximise their potential.

Earlier this week, Vembu said that they have created first-of-its-kind power tools called 'Karuvi' (the Tamil word for instrument or tool) that are ready for commercial production.

According to him, the hand-held tools will help create more rural jobs in the country.

