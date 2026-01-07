Zomato, Blinkit parent Eternal gets Rs 3.7 crore GST demand order

New Delhi, Jan 7 Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, has received a goods and services tax demand order amounting to nearly Rs 3.7 crore, including interest and penalty, for the period between April 2019 and March 2020.

The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal, and relates to the alleged short payment of output GST.

Eternal disclosed the development in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday evening.

According to the filing, the company received the order on January 6, 2026, confirming a GST demand of Rs 1.92 crore, along with interest of Rs 1.58 crore and a penalty of Rs 19.24 lakh, taking the total amount to Rs 3,69,80,242.

“The Company has received an order on January 6 for the period April 2019 to March 2020 passed by Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal confirming demand of GST of Rs 1,92,43,792 with interest of Rs 1,58,12,070 and penalty of Rs 19,24,380,” it said in its exchange filing.

Eternal said the demand has been raised for short payment of output tax, along with applicable interest and penalties for the relevant period.

However, the company maintained that it has a strong case on merits. “The demand order has been received with respect to short payment of output tax with interest and penalty thereon,” it said in its filing.

“We believe that we have a strong case on merits which is backed by opinions from our external legal and tax advisors,” it added.

The company added that it plans to challenge the order and will file an appeal before the appropriate authority.

Eternal said it does not expect the demand to have a material impact, as it will pursue all legal remedies available to it.

“The Company will be filing an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority,” Zomato added.

