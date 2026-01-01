Zomato, Blinkit services unaffected by strike calls on New Year's eve: Deepinder Goyal

New Delhi [India], January 1 : Zomato and Blinkit delivered at a "record pace" on New Year's Eve, unaffected by calls for strikes by delivery partners over the past few days, Founder Deepinder Goyal has asserted.

In a LinkedIn post, Deepinder Goyal thanked local law enforcement authorities for their support.

"Support from local law enforcement helped keep the small number of miscreants in check, enabling 4.5 lakh+ delivery partners across both platforms to deliver more than 75 lakh orders (all-time high) to over 63 lakh customers during the day, his LinkedIn post read.

This happened without any additional incentives for delivery partners, he asserted. "NYE (New Year's eve) does see higher incentives than usual days and yesterday was no different than the past NYE days."

"I am grateful to local authorities across the country and to our teams on the ground for clear enforcement and swift coordination. Most importantly, thank you to our delivery partners who showed up despite intimidation, stood their ground, and chose honest work and progress," Goyal said.

Reflecting on what he termed the "system", he said if a system were fundamentally unfair, it would not consistently attract and retain so many people who choose to work within it.

"Please don't get swept up by narratives pushed by vested interests," he apparently addressed the delivery partners.

"The gig economy is one of India's largest organised job creation engines, and its real impact will compound over time, when delivery partners' children, supported by stable incomes and education, enter the workforce and help transform our country at scale," his LinkedIn post concluded.

Platform-based delivery workers affiliated with the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) observed a nationwide strike on Wednesday, protesting against what they alleged unfair working conditions, low wages, and the absence of social security, warning that delivery services may be severely disrupted during peak hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor