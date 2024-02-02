Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal buys 2 plots worth Rs 79 cr in New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 2 Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has reportedly bought two plots of land (about 5 acres each) worth Rs 79 crore in Mehrauli area of the national capital.

Goyal apparently paid stamp duty worth Rs 5.24 crore for the two plots he purchased from separate sets of owners, according to the property registration paperwork accessed by CRE Matrix.

Zomato or Goyal did not immediately comment on the reports.

In the first transaction, Goyal reportedly paid Rs 1.74 crore in stamp duty and Rs 29 crore for 2.5 acres of land.

In the second transaction, he paid Rs 3.50 crore in stamp duty and bought 2.53 acres of land for Rs 50 crore.

Both the land deals were executed last year.

According to the documents, the two plots are located in the village Dera Mandi of Chhatarpur area.

EaseMyTrip Co-founder Rikant Pitti recently bought a commercial property worth about Rs 99.34 crore in Gurugram. According to documents seen by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the sale deed was executed on November 24, 2023 and Pitti paid a stamp duty of Rs 6.95 crore for the deal.

The 4,050 sq metre commercial property is located near Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram's Sector 32, according to reports.

In October last year, MakeMyTrip group CEO Rajesh Magow reportedly purchased a 6,428 sq ft apartment in DLF Magnolias for about Rs 33 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor