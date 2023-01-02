Zomato co-founder, CTO Gunjan Patidar resigns

Zomato on Monday announced that co-founder and chief technology office Gunjan Patidar has quit the company after more than ten years in the company. He has tendered his resignation today. In its regulatory filing, Zomato said that Patidar was not a key managerial personnel (KMP).

"Gunjan Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the the last ten plus years, he also nurtured a stellar tech leadership team that is capable of taking on the mantle of leading the tech function going forward. His contribution to building Zomato has been invaluable," said Zomato in its filing. Recently, the food aggregator had laid off under 3 per cent of its staff across the organisation. The company said that the laying offs are based on regular performance.