Zomato, Swiggy hike platform fee to Rs 6 per order

New Delhi, July 15 Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have once again hiked platform fee to Rs 6 per order from an earlier Rs 5 — a 20 per cent increase.

Currently being charged in Delhi and Bengaluru, the platform fee is different from delivery fee, goods and services tax (GST), restaurant charges and handling charges.

The higher platform fee will roll out to other cities as well.

The platform fee goes to the food aggregators to apparently control costs and increase revenues.

In April, Zomato hiked its platform fee by 25 per cent to Rs 5 per order.

Zomato introduced a platform fee of Rs 2 in August last year and later increased it to Rs 3 to improve its margins and become profitable.

The food delivery platforms aim to generate Rs 1.25-1.5 crore a day by levying a platform fee.

