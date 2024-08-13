Zoop to Order Food on Train at 200+ Stations and 5000+ Trains

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 13: Imagine a perfect train journey with friends and family, where stunning views accompany the fun of board games, cards, antakshari and the cheerful chatter of loved ones. What makes this trip even more enjoyable? The delicious food shared with everyone and no worries about homemade dabba food spoiling or relying on limited food options from station vendors. Instead, picture fresh, tasty meals delivered right to your train seat. This is no fantasy. Thanks to Zoop, India's No. 1 train food delivery service and trusted IRCTC e-Catering Partner, making train journeys with family and friends delightful and memorable.

How Zoop Elevates Travel Experience?

Zoop simplifies online food order in train with easy access across various platforms, including its official website, WhatsApp, Google Chatbot, and Instagram, available in Hindi, English, and Hinglish. Passengers can choose from a diverse menu, including Italian, Chinese, North and South Indian cuisines, popular snacks like samosas and kachoris, and refreshing beverages such as mango lassi and chocolate shakes. For those with special dietary needs, Zoop also offers Jain food and festive treats for occasions like Navratri, Janmashtami, Diwali, Eid, and Christmas, ensuring everyone can enjoy their favourite and even festive foods on train.

Zoop also lets passengers track IRCTC food order in real-time, keeping them updated on delivery times. It efficiently and directly delivers orders to train compartments, removing any concerns about order issues.

The Zoop Advantage

Additionally, Zoop offers passengers various features for train food order during train journeys, making the trip more convenient for friends and family. These features include:

1. Live Train Tracking - This new feature lets passengers track their train's real-time status and get updates on upcoming stations, allowing them to plan their food orders accordingly. It keeps passengers informed and gives them the time to explore various food options and make their choices without feeling rushed.

2. FSSAI Approved Food Outlets - Every restaurant on Zoop is FSSAI certified and approved by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation. With a vast selection of over 2500 restaurants, food outlets, and cafes, passengers can enjoy delicious and safe meals from top eateries during their train journey, ensuring fresh and hygienic food throughout the trip.

3. Perfect for Families and friend group journeys - Passengers can choose from various food order options, including bulk orders, advance orders, or ordering while on the train. For bulk orders, groups of any size can place their request at least 24 hours in advance, paying a minimum of 30% online and settling the rest upon delivery. Alternatively, food can be booked in advance or up to one hour before the train departs from the boarding station.

How to order food in train through Zoop ?

1. Open Zoop website or your preferred app and send 'Hi' or call on dial in number.

2. Enter details: PNR number, Train Number, or Station Name.

3. Select the station and restaurant and add food to the cart.

4. Make secure payments online or choose to pay on delivery.

5. Now, wait until the order is delivered at your train seat!

Zoop offers 24X7 service at over 200 train stations and on 5,000 trains, revolutionising train travel dining. Instead of waiting in crowded food stalls, passengers can now order food online and have it delivered right to their seat, making the journey more enjoyable and stress-free. Whether travelling with friends or family, Zoop ensures a convenient and comfortable experience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor