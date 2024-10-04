Zoya Launches ALIVE with Sonam Kapoor: Redefines the Category with a Fresh and Vibrant Expression

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 4: Zoya, the celebrated atelier from the House of Tata, unveiled its signature collection, ALIVE, at an exclusive event graced by Zoya's Brand Ambassador Sonam Kapoor and Titan's Chief Design Officer Revathi Kant. Inspired by the untamed beauty of wildflowers, this vibrant collection radiates optimism, offering a poetic homage to the Zoya woman-free-spirited, resilient, and graceful. For those who pause to listen, Zoya's ALIVE becomes a profound metaphor for her courage and gentle strength: wherever she stands, she blossoms.

At the heart of the collection lies the Zoya Bloom Cut, a signature gemstone cut that stands as a landmark innovation in jewellery making. Perfected over nearly a year of meticulous craftsmanship, it exemplifies Zoya's pioneering spirit, radiating brilliance reminiscent of a wildflower in bloom. Inspired by the spiral movement of a blossoming bud, the Zoya Bloom Cut captures the essence of life unfolding. Each facet has been thoughtfully refined to reveal the gemstone's true form-a journey of countless interpretations culminating in perfection. It strikes a harmonious balance between precision and emotion, with fresh and dynamic designs unbound by convention - just like the wildflowers from which it is inspired.

The Maison's distinctive design language comes to life through a vivid palette of meticulously sourced gemstones. The delicate infusion of champagne diamonds adds a touch of timeless elegance. Unexpected pairings delight-lemon yellow quartz with Swiss blue topaz, golden citrine, green tsavorites, lilac amethyst - harmonized with carefully selected peripheral stones, bringing each masterpiece to life. Intricate techniques, including fretwork, structural links, and woven mesh, interlace with avant-garde gemstone arrangements, forming a vibrant bouquet that is understated yet luminous.

Speaking at the launch, Revathi Kant said, "ALIVE epitomizes Zoya's approach to creating a signature in the world of luxury. At Zoya, colour is not merely an element-it's our muse. Innovating with fresh and unexpected colour combinations and gemstones in this collection breaks new ground in jewellery design, a formidable challenge that pushes boundaries to achieve the seemingly impossible, while preserving the signature grace and timeless luxury that Zoya is known for."

"Zoya's ALIVE is truly one of a kind, and that's what makes it so special," said Sonam Kapoor. "It's exotic and vibrant, and captures the magic of a woman's journey, celebrating every bloom as a symbol of her spirit, and the beautiful unfolding of her story."

At the event, Sonam dazzled in Zoya's magnificent Dancing in the Wind necklace from the atelier's ALIVE collection. This piece, inspired by wildflowers, embodies the vibrant spirit of the Zoya woman. At its heart is a warm, luminous 14-carat citrine in the signature Zoya's Bloom Cut, encircled by a delicate dance of shimmering diamonds, blue sapphires, and tsavorites-evoking the colorful joy of blossoms swaying in a summer breeze. Her necklace was complemented by Zoya's Wildflower Heart Golden Ring and Earrings, featuring a stunning 13-carat citrine in Zoya's signature Bloom Cut. Surrounded by petals of green tsavorites and sparkling diamonds, it captures the fleeting beauty of a wildflower in bloom.

www.zoya.in

