Zoya Launches Whispers from the Valley with Brand Ambassador Sonam Kapoor

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9: Zoya from the Tata Group unveiled its iconic Whispers from the Valley with brand ambassador and global fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor and Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd. Inspired by the changing seasons of Kashmir, India's crown jewel, this collection celebrates nature's vibrant, fluid forms and the creator within every Zoya woman. Enchanted by the timeless beauty of Kashmir, she feels renewed, stepping gracefully into her own creative journey.

Each jewel tells a story in the season it appears. Chinar leaves carry the warmth of autumn into winter, while frost-kissed green apples awaken under the light, Tulips blossom inspiring her to begin anew. From celebrating the curls of Chinar to the shimmer of gold on water, every detail is crafted as if nature itself were captured in jewels. Whispers from the Valley is more than a collection- it is poetry in design, celebrating her as she blooms, she shines, she is alive.

These motifs unfurl across necklaces, earrings, ear cuffs, bangles, and rings, tracing the stories of the valley. White diamonds, yellow and pink sapphires, rubies, cabochons and briolettes emeralds, and South Sea pearls, form a pastel inspired hues understated yet exquisite palette that mirrors Kashmir's changing seasons.

The Autumn Glow Earrings, a three-dimensional Chinar motif in yellow and orange sapphires, burn with gentle warmth, while diamonds flicker like dew in the first light.

The motif celebrates the curls and organic form of the Chinar. The Spring Song Emerald Choker gathers clusters like snow-kissed green apples, while Scarlett Symphony recalls vivid tulip gardens against snow-clad mountains, south sea pearls and softly glowing gold weaving the valley's rhythm into a timeless, poetic symphony. The Seasoned Grace Necklace, with 902 diamonds and pink, orange and yellow sapphires, celebrates the Chinar through layering and meticulous linking.

Together, they honour the creator in every Zoya woman, reflecting nature, artistry, and timeless beauty. Shot in Srinagar, the campaign simply reflects the timeless beauty of Kashmir - its seasons of change and its quiet spirit of renewal.

Global fashion icon and ambassador of the brand, Sonam Kapoor, said, "Zoya's Whispers from the Valley collection feels deeply personal to me since it is inspired by our country's crown jewel and its culture. Every design sparks an emotion from within, making one feel alive, and inspired to embrace their own creative journey."

Ajoy Chawla, CEO Jewellery Division, Titan Company Ltd., adds, "Whispers from the Valley has long been our most celebrated collection, cherished by our patrons for its connection to Kashmir. Kashmir is poetry for India, and at Zoya, we see that poetry in its seasons. The Zoya woman, enchanted by this beauty, celebrates the spirit of renewal."

