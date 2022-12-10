Zoyani introduces Its 'You Shop, We Donate' Campaign

Zoyani, a one-of-its-kind menswear brand, plans to donate to each and every non-profit organisation in India under its campaign 'You shop, We donate'. It is a cause-driven marketing campaign that brings together the efforts of a for-profit business and a non-profit organisation for mutual benefit. As a part of this unique campaign, the company pledges to donate 3 per cent of the sales to non-profit organisations on every sale done by customers on the Zoyani website. So, any registered non-profit organisation can reach out to them and be a part of this noble campaign. Eventually, the brand envisions taking this global to make Zoyani a global brand and change the way people shop and do charities around the world. Zoyani makes people look good and do good all at once.

Incorporated in 2020, is a menswear clothing brand founded by Yash Salvi, formally a BE graduate in Civil Engineering. He has been in the business scenario since 2009 and is also the owner of the project management consultancy firm M/s. E R Y Sppaces. He also has experience working on various residential and commercial projects across Mumbai and Maharashtra as Liasioning Architect. In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, he felt like doing something for the people around him. As a result, he created his unique products, launched Zoyani, and started the journey of helping people through charity.

Good quality menswear products can be really expensive. However, every man deserves to look good without making a hole in their pockets. So, Zoyani introduced good quality shirts made with in-house sourced pure cotton materials. They offer their shirts pan India at reasonable prices. Their pure cotton shirts for men range from checks, plains, linen cotton, indigo and prints with prices ranging from Rs. 799 to Rs. 999 with free delivery all over India. The brand also provides the option of selecting payment options where you can pay in 3 easy no-cost EMIs.

Talking about its campaign, Yash Salvi shares, "It started when lockdown stuck India. We all saw and felt that people like us who had some privileges of getting through these tough times also had to suffer. So, what about those people who were not privileged? It was then when I thought to create a product which is a need of every people and donate some portion of it to charity or for some noble cause. That's how we started this brand Zoyani. With our You shop, We Donate campaign, it is our goal to donate 3 per cent of the sales to NGOs to help them with fundraising."

In addition, Zoyani issues a certificate of appreciation to customers. They even upload receipts of payments done to non-profit organisations for people to see them. The brand believes in doing instead of just talking. So, with Zoyani, make your ordinary purchase count in an extraordinary purpose.

