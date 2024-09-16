Zupee enters into strategic partnership with ONDC to boost its user acquisition

New Delhi [India], September 16 : Online skill based gaming company, Zupee has joined the Government-backed e-commerce platform, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce) to make skill-based games from the company more accessible to the masses, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Under the agreement, Zupee is registered as a Seller application on the platform, with the pioneering gaming company offering its popular game of Ludo, through ONDC.

Speaking about the partnership, Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder & CEO - Zupee, said, "We are delighted to partner with ONDC and be listed on the platform. This collaboration strengthens our efforts to bring the joy of playing culturally relevant Indian games, responsibly, to a larger audience. We are excited to test the potential of the partnership for both Zupee and ONDC users."

The company said in its statement that the partnership will help the major game developer to build trust around online gaming amidst existing and future gamers.

T Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC said, "ONDC has been committed to delivering a range of products and services through a democratized digital commerce and a neutral ecosystem for sellers. The integration of Zupee, one of the largest skill-based online gaming companies in India, on ONDC Network, will be a critical step to strengthen the open and diverse digital marketplace. Zupee's integration on ONDC Network will not only facilitate the offering of value entertainment to larger users in India but also allow them to access a wider range of products and services at the right price from a single, unified platform.

According to the company, the partnership will empower ONDC and Zupee to expand their reach, accelerate customer acquisition, and provide even greater value to their growing user base.

The company claims that it is one of the largest skill-based ludo platforms in the country.

Zupee offers 'games of skill' in which a player's skill, knowledge, attention, experience, and capabilities are crucial to success.

Founded by IIT Kanpur graduates, Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh in 2018, Zupee is backed by marquee investors such as WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Nepean Capital, AJ Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Orios Venture Partners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor