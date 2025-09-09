Zupee expands beyond gaming, launches Zupee Studio - India ka Apna Entertainment

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 9 : Zupee announced the launch of Zupee Studio, a short-format content platform designed to bring engaging, culturally rooted stories to audiences across Bharat. The launch signals Zupee's next growth chapter, expanding from online social games to shaping India's entertainment ecosystem while continuing to serve its massive base of free-to-play users.

According to a company statement, Zupee Studio is the first of several new experiences the company plans to introduce for its audiences. While online social games remain at the heart of Zupee's offerings, the introduction of short-format content extends the platform into storytelling. This reflects the company's commitment to Bharat, with firm focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, where digital adoption is accelerating and demand for accessible entertainment is rising. Zupee aims to be the largest digital destination for Tier 2 and 3 India offering meaningful entertainment that connects with audiences at scale.

The platform will feature 1-3 minute mini-episodes across genres including romance, drama, thriller, comedy and more designed for mobile-first entertainment. Available first on select Android devices, it will expand to iOS soon.

Commenting on the launch, Dilsher Singh Malhi, Founder and CEO, Zupee, said, "This is just the first of many new experiences we aim to create for our audiences, Zupee Studio reflects our long-term vision of shaping the future of entertainment in India. For us it has always been about creating joy and connection for millions of Indians. With this launch, we are carrying forward that same philosophy into entertainment. This growth chapter echoes our belief in storytelling as a powerful force to engage, inspire and entertain. We are extending that philosophy into entertainment by creating a platform that entertains, connects and resonates with millions of Indians."

According to a company statement, Zupee Studio corroborates how the brand is growing forward from India's leading skill-based gaming platform to a homegrown destination for storytelling and entertainment. For years, Zupee has been synonymous with innovation, blending culture and technology to create joyful experiences for millions. With Zupee Studio, the company builds on that legacy, moving beyond online social gaming into storytelling offering audiences a new way to connect, engage and be entertained.

