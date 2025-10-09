Zupee introduces 'Zupee Plus' : premium Ad-Free gaming and unlimited Micro-Drama access

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 9 : Zupee, India's leading online gaming and entertainment company, has now introduced Zupee Plus Membership, a premium subscription designed to enhance user experience by offering ad-free gaming and unlimited access to Zupee Studio's short-format dramas on a single platform.

According to company information, the new membership aims to create a seamless experience for players by integrating gaming and entertainment in a unified ecosystem. Subscribers will enjoy uninterrupted gameplay across Zupee's most popular titles such as Ludo Supreme, Carrom, and Snakes & Ladders. They will also get unlimited access to Zupee Studio's growing library of micro-dramas spanning genres such as romance, thriller, comedy, and drama.

Zupee Studio has already gained significant traction among users, with its flagship series like Maut Ki Ghati, Khooni Flat Ka Rahasya, and Ghost in Love which have collectively crossed five million views within a month of launch.

Commenting on the remarkable success of the platform, Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson of Zupee, said, "With Zupee Plus Membership we aim to offer our users a premium experience where the excitement of gameplay meets the magic of storytelling. By combining ad - free access to our most loved games with unlimited entertainment from Zupee Studio, we are bringing people closer to the worlds they cherish whether it is rolling the dice in Ludo Supreme or delving into gripping dramas. We look forward to building an immersive community for millions of users across India."

Key Features of Zupee Plus membership:

* Unlimited access to exclusive dramas on Zupee Studio

* Ad-free gaming across all Zupee titles including Ludo, Snakes & Ladders, and more

* Early access to new games and entertainment drops

* Exclusive rewards and premium in-app features

The company said, the launch of Zupee Plus reflects the company's continued commitment to enhancing player engagement and expanding its footprint in the digital entertainment ecosystem. As gaming and entertainment converge in India's rapidly evolving digital landscape, Zupee remains at the forefront of innovation, combining play, storytelling, and community to redefine the future of interactive entertainment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor