Zupee Ludo strengthens position as category leader with 150 million users and 12.5 billion gameplays

New Delhi [India], June 30 : In a testament to the tectonic shift in India's online gaming story, Zupee, India's leading online skill-based gaming platform, today announced a significant milestone by surpassing 150 million users and staggering 12.5 billion gameplays, according to a company release.

Further to marking 100 million users and 6.6 billion gameplay in November last year, Zupee Ludo's gameplay has nearly increased 2x by volume within 8 months, testifying that millions aren't just downloading Zupee Ludo, they are coming back to play it, repeatedly.

According to the company release, this sustained, inclined growth reaffirms Zupee's position as a category leader at the vanguard of India's online gaming ecosystem. From reimagining an iconic board game like Ludo with a skill-based lens to introducing innovative technology that ensures fair play and transparency, Zupee Ludo has become India's go-to skill-based game and continues to build an entertaining experience that is culturally relevant yet engaging for today's digital generation.

Govind Mittal, Chief Spokesperson at Zupee, stated, "This milestone echoes the trust and love that we have received from users across the country. We are not only scaling; we are rewriting how a timeless Indian game is played, protected and celebrated in the digital era. We at Zupee are creating more than just formats of ludo; we are building a transparent, skill-based gaming culture where entertainment branches with fairness and innovation. As we continue to scale, we are committed to delivering a seamless gaming experience for our users with a strong focus on technological innovation and responsible game play."

Growth That Reaches Every Corner of Bharat

According to a company release, Zupee didn't just join the skill gaming category - it built it, scaled it and now leads it. The brand introduced the first-ever skill-based Ludo formats in India, including Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo and Ludo Supreme League - driving both scale and distinction.

The formats offer shorter, faster gameplay (under 10 minutes) to suit mobile-first Indian audiences. Breaking traditional Ludo dependency on luck and reinforcing the skill element, Zupee introduced Dice-less mode and move-based scoring, said the company release.

From the Heart of Bharat, for the Future of India

At the heart of Zupee Ludo's design philosophy lies meaningful entertainment; a game which entertains, engages and empowers users to take strategic control of the game. The multi-format approach to Ludo blends product innovation with gameplay that is easy to engage with yet demands strategic thinking.

According to the release, Zupee integrates features like RNG certification, no-bot policy, blockchain-backed fair play and transparency with a strong emphasis on responsible gaming. Zupee has successfully created a safe, inclusive and transparent ecosystem, ensuring that gaming remains a joyful experience.

Founded by IIT Kanpur graduates Dilsher Singh Malhi and Siddhant Saurabh in 2018, Zupee is backed by marquee investors such as WestCap Group, Tomales Bay Capital, Nepean Capital, AJ Capital, Matrix Partners India, and Orios Venture Partners. Recently, Zupee was recognised as a 'Future Ready Organisation'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor