Zupee Studio becomes India's fastest-growing short-form entertainment App with 10 million downloads

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] October 22 : Zupee Studio, India's fastest-growing short-form entertainment app from Zupee, has surpassed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store within months of launch, said a company release.

This rapid adoption underscores the surging demand for microdramas and snackable storytelling among India's mobile-first audiences, positioning Zupee Studio as the go-to destination for quick, engaging content that fits seamlessly into busy lifestyles.

According to a company statement, available now on the Google Play Store, the Zupee Studio app offers a diverse library of 1-3 minute episodes across romance, thriller, comedy, action, and more. Designed for vertical viewing, the platform provides popular global series dubbed in Hindi, extending its reach to audiences across the country. The app's freemium model invites viewers to watch teaser episodes for free, while the Zupee Plus subscription priced at ₹499 per quarter offers ad-free access to full seasons, along with exclusive gaming perks for subscribers.

Commenting on this achievement, Govind Mittal - Chief Spokesperson at Zupee, said, "Zupee Studio was born from our gaming roots to deliver joy through accessible, high-quality microdramas. Crossing 10 million downloads so quickly reflects India's growing appetite for entertainment on their terms one minute at a time. We're thrilled to see families and individuals discovering, sharing, and enjoying our series. This milestone validates our vision to shape the future of digital content consumption and it's only the beginning."

According to a company statement, since launch, Zupee Studio has focused on culturally resonant stories that deeply connect with Indian audiences. Flagship titles such as Maut Ki Ghati, Khooni Flat Ka Rahasaya, and Ghost in Love have collectively garnered over 5 million views within the first four weeks, making them among the fastest-growing series on any Indian short-video platform. Building on this momentum, Zupee Studio plans to accelerate its content pipeline with 7 new original series by year-end. The platform will also roll out interactive features and expand dubbing for global titles to enhance the viewing experience and cement its position at the forefront of India's short-form entertainment revolution.

According to a company information, Zupee is India's leading social gaming and entertainment platform, pioneering the adoption of frontier technologies to reimagine culturally rooted games & entertainment for the digital age. With over 200 million registered users, Zupee has built a vibrant ecosystem that champions fair, responsible, and inclusive play - setting new benchmarks for the industry.

